WORLD
2 MIN READ
Several killed in occupied Golan Heights, Hezbollah denies involvement
Israeli media has reported 10 deaths and 34 injuries as an alleged projectile from Southern Lebanon hits Majdal Shams in occupied Golan Heights.
Several killed in occupied Golan Heights, Hezbollah denies involvement
Hezbollah denies the attack, saying it “has no connection to the attack on Majdal Shams in occupied Golan Heights / Photo: Reuters
July 27, 2024

Israeli rescue officials have said that at least 10 were killed and 34 injured in an "alleged projectile attack" from Southern Lebanon on Majdal Shams in occupied Golan Heights.

Israeli army alleged that Hezbollah had fired a missile on occupied Golan Heights from Southern Lebanon, a claim refuted by Hezbollah.

"Hezbollah has no connection to attack on Majdal Shams in occupied Golan Heights", sources from the group told Anadolu.

Earlier in the day Israel’s military said its air force targeted a Hezbollah arms depot on the border village of Kfar Kila.

Recommended

Hezbollah, which has exchanged near-daily cross-border fire with the Israeli army since the Gaza war erupted, confirmed the deaths of four of its members.

Israel occupied the Golan Heights during the 1967 war.

RelatedIsrael kills 15 children, 8 women in Gaza school massacre
SOURCE:AA, AFP, AP
Explore
Qatar takes command of maritime security force in the Gulf
NATO, Poland launch major military drills near Russia border amid rising tensions
Documentary on slain Aysenur Ezgi Eygi screened in Washington
Former Brazilian president Bolsonaro diagnosed with skin cancer
Saudi Arabia, Pakistan forge strategic defence deal
Bangladesh bars ousted leader Hasina, her family from voting in next elections
Trump returns to Britain. Here's what to expect from his state visit
By Sadiq S Bhat
Turkish Intelligence Chief Kalin meets Syrian President al Sharaa in Damascus
Major aid groups urge immediate action after UN says Israel committing 'genocide' in Gaza
Pakistan-India handshake dispute delays cricket game in UAE
Lebanon seizes 64 million captagon pills in major drug bust
Will India’s Russia bonhomie come at a cost? EU says yes
Over 2M sign petition against Duplomb law in France
UN concludes Israel committed genocide in Gaza. Can it help end the sufferings of Palestinians?
By Zeynep Conkar
Polish missile or Russian drone? Poland probes what hit house during airspace intrusion
India's Kerala battles deadly 'brain-eating disease'