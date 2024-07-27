Israeli rescue officials have said that at least 10 were killed and 34 injured in an "alleged projectile attack" from Southern Lebanon on Majdal Shams in occupied Golan Heights.

Israeli army alleged that Hezbollah had fired a missile on occupied Golan Heights from Southern Lebanon, a claim refuted by Hezbollah.

"Hezbollah has no connection to attack on Majdal Shams in occupied Golan Heights", sources from the group told Anadolu.

Earlier in the day Israel’s military said its air force targeted a Hezbollah arms depot on the border village of Kfar Kila.