At least 19 people drowned when their boat sank in a river in Ethiopia's northern Amhara region on Saturday, the region's official media said on Sunday.

"Seven people including a child were saved in difficult circumstances," the Amhara Media Corporation (AMC) added, quoting a local administrator.

The boat was taking passengers across the Tekeze river, which runs along Ethiopia's border with Eritrea before it crosses into Sudan at the point where the three countries meet.

Twenty six people were estimated to have been on board at the time of the accident at around noon (0900 GMT) on Saturday, officials said.