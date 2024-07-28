CLIMATE
2 MIN READ
Extreme heatwave triggers orange alert in 13 French regions
Temperatures are expected to range between 35 and 38 degrees Celsius at the beginning of the week and are predicted to persist until July 31.
Extreme heatwave triggers orange alert in 13 French regions
The heat, mainly affecting the south, will also spread to northern regions. / Others
July 28, 2024

A heat wave has triggered an orange alert in 13 regions of France.

The French Meteorological Service, Meteo France, issued a warning on Sunday regarding the high temperatures expected to affect regions, including Savoie, Landes, Gironde, Dordogne, Gers, Lot, Haute-Garonne, Tarn, and Haute-Corse.

It was noted that the heat, which will predominantly affect the south of the country, will also spread to northern regions.

Temperatures are expected to range between 35 degree Celsius and 38 degree Celsius (95F to 100F) at the beginning of the week and are predicted to persist until July 31.

Recommended

Weather forecasts suggest that Europe is experiencing its hottest summer yet.

The impact of these conditions on the Olympic Games in Paris, which will continue until August 11, has been a topic of concern.

RelatedWorld's hottest day ever recorded on July 21: climate monitor
SOURCE:AA
Explore
Plastic pollution treaty talks in turmoil as nations reject draft
Turkish First Lady welcomes Georgian counterpart, secures support for Zero Waste project
EU pushes for bold global agreement to tackle plastic pollution amid deep divisions
Jellyfish swarm chokes France's largest nuclear plant, forcing shutdown
Toxic tide: Chemical pollution now a planetary crisis, scientists warn
New Jersey flash floods leave 2 dead, cause widespread travel disruption
Trump visits flood-hit Texas as pressure builds over emergency response
Historic high temperatures expose a new wave of heat inequality
By Beyza Seren
Egypt’s Alexandria declares state of emergency after severe storm
UAE reaches record May temperature of 51.6C
Torrential rains batter India’s 'Silicon Valley', causing casualties
Australia faces major melioidosis outbreak as death toll surges
Nearly 100 killed after heavy rain, thunderstorm hit India, Nepal
S Africa's G20 presidency to prioritise climate finance as US cuts support
By Staff Reporter
Dozens dead as hail, rain hit two provinces in Afghanistan: officials
By Rabiul Islam
Countries alarmed as US withdrawal delays key UN climate assessment
By Staff Reporter