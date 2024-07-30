The men's triathlon at the Paris Olympics will not go ahead as planned on Tuesday as pollution levels in the Seine remain too high, World Triathlon said in a statement, dealing a blow to organisers and leaving athletes facing more uncertainty.

The race was postponed to Wednesday at 10:45 am (0845 GMT), immediately after the women's event, which is scheduled for 8 am that day.

Organisers previously said they were confident water quality would improve in time for the race after heavy rains last Friday and Saturday dirtied the river.

"Despite the improvement of water quality levels over the last hours, the readings at some points of the swim course are still above the acceptable limits," they said early on Tuesday.

Should levels of bacteria remain too high by Wednesday morning both the men's and women's races are likely to be postponed to Friday, the contingency day reserved for the events.

If by Friday the water quality is still not good enough the swim leg will be scrapped and athletes will compete in a duathlon instead. For the mixed triathlon relay event on August 5, the contingency day is August 6.

Australia's Olympic team chief Anna Meares said news of the postponement had not deterred the triathletes.

"The athletes are really looking forward to having that stage and that platform to perform on," she told reporters.

"They actually want to swim in the river."

Disappointment

Around 50 people had gathered on the sun-drenched Invalides bridge by 7 am to watch the race, only to learn it had been postponed.

Magnus and Kristine Hagelsteen from Lund, Sweden, had packed pain au chocolats to have for breakfast while watching the race and cheering on Norway's Kristian Blummenfelt, who won gold at the Tokyo Olympics.

"It's a pity for everyone, but especially for the ones that are going to do the triathlon, I would be so disappointed - you're nearly there, ready to start, and then it's cancelled," said Magnus, who planned to come back on Wednesday.