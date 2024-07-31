A ceasefire beginning on August 4 in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) has been agreed following talks between DRC and Rwanda, the Angola presidency, which has been mediating the talks, has said in a statement.

Tuesday's talks, chaired by Angola's Foreign Minister Tete Antonio, were attended by Rwanda's Foreign Minister Olivier Nduhungirehe and his Congolese counterpart Therese Kayikwamba.

The ceasefire will be monitored by an adhoc reinforced verification mechanism, a statement said.

The statement did not specify which parties had agreed to the ceasefire on Tuesday nor how long it would last.

A two-week humanitarian truce took place earlier in July amid fierce fighting between DRC's troops and rebels from the M23 group.

A spokesperson for the DRC Foreign Ministry confirmed the ceasefire to the Reuters news agency and said it would be of indefinite duration.

M23 rebellion