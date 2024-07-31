TÜRKİYE
Zionist barbarism will fail — Erdogan on Haniyeh assassination
Turkish President Erdogan calls Haniyeh's assassination 'despicable act' intended to undermine Palestinian cause, Gaza's glorious resistance, Palestinians' just struggle.
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan (L) welcoming the political leader of the Palestinian group Hamas, Ismail Haniyeh, (R) during their meeting at the Presidential Complex in Ankara, July 26, 2023. / Others
July 31, 2024

"I strongly condemn and denounce the treacherous assassination of Hamas Political Bureau Chief Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran, " Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said, following Israel's assassination of Haniyeh.

"This assassination is a despicable act aimed at undermining the Palestinian cause, the glorious resistance of Gaza, and the just struggle of our Palestinian brothers, intending to demoralise and intimidate them," Erdogan said on Wednesday.

"The purpose of this assassination is the same as the previous heinous attacks on Sheikh Ahmed Yassin, Abdulaziz El Rantisi, and many other political figures from Gaza; however, Zionist barbarism will once again fail to achieve its goals as it has in the past," he said.

'Türkiye will continue to support Palestine'

President Erdogan also called on the Islamic world and humanity to unite against "Israeli terrorism".

"With the stronger stance of the Islamic world and the unity of humanity, the oppression and genocide in Gaza and the terror Israel is spreading in our region will surely come to an end, and our region and the world will find peace," Erdogan said.

"For this purpose, Türkiye will continue to explore all avenues, exert all efforts, and support our Palestinian brothers with all our means and strength. We will continue to work for the establishment of a free, sovereign, and independent State of Palestine, with East Jerusalem as its capital, based on the 1967 borders," Erdogan said.

"I pray for mercy from God for my martyred brother Ismail Haniyeh, patience for his family, and offer condolences to our brothers in Gaza, Palestine, and the Islamic world."

"May God grant him the honor of paradise and His divine beauty."

Phone call with Haniyeh family

Türkiye's Directorate of Communications said President Erdogan had a phone conversation with the wife and children of Ismail Haniye.

"During the meeting, President Erdogan expressed his deep sorrow for Haniye's martyrdom as a result of a treacherous assassination," the directorate said.

Fahrettin Altun, the Turkish Communications Director, has also strongly condemned the assassination of Ismail Haniyeh.

In his statement on X, Altun extended his condolences to Haniyeh's family, as well as to the people of Palestine.

"I pray for mercy from Allah on the martyr Ismail Haniyeh and my condolences to his family, the people of Gaza, Palestine and the Islamic world," he said.

Turkish President Erdogan and other top Turkish officials have met with Hamas political bureau chief Ismail Haniyeh several times since Israeli attacks against Palestinians started last October.

Martyr for entire Islamic world

AK Party Spokesperson Omer Celik has said that Haniyeh's martyrdom, given his lifelong dedication to the Palestinian cause, goes beyond the immediate grief of the Palestinian people.

"Haniyeh is a martyr not only for the Palestinians but for the entire Islamic world," Celik declared.

Celik stressed that Netanyahu and his team are carrying out an unprecedented genocide in Gaza. He added that they saw the signs that Netanyahu would use October 7 to expand the war in the region.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
