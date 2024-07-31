The killing of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh in an air strike in Tehran has come as a "thunderbolt" to war-weary Palestinians in Gaza, with some expressing disappointment that Iran was unable to "protect him".

"This news is like a thunderbolt, something unbelievable," said Wael Qudayh, 35, a resident of the central city of Deir al Balah.

On Wednesday, Hamas announced that Haniyeh had been killed in Tehran in an Israeli strike.

He was in the Iranian capital to attend the swearing-in on Tuesday of President Masoud Pezeshkian.

"Qatar was able to protect Haniyeh for 10 months, but Iran was unable to protect him even for a few hours," said Youssef Saeed, 40, also a resident of Deir el Balah.

Hossam Abdel Razek, 45, an employee in a private institution in Ramallah, said Haniyeh's killing showed that the "blood of Palestinians is cheap".

"The assassination of Ismail Haniyeh in Iran proves that we, the Palestinian people, have no protector, that our blood is cheap," he said.

Related Zionist barbarism will fail — Erdogan on Haniyeh's slaying

'Martyrdom'

Palestinian factions, meanwhile, called for a general strike and marches across the occupied West Bank on Wednesday to protest the killing of Haniyeh.

AFP journalists in Ramallah witnessed employees leaving government buildings in response to the strike call.

AFP photographers saw closed shops and employees leaving work in several cities in the occupied West Bank cities.