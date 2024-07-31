WORLD
4 MIN READ
Haniyeh assassination: 'This is what every Palestinian wishes...martyrdom'
People in occupied West Bank, besieged Gaza mourn the assassination of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh, say he sacrificed his life for the Palestinian cause.
Haniyeh assassination: 'This is what every Palestinian wishes...martyrdom'
Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh was killed in an Israeli strike in Iran. Photo: AFP / AFP
July 31, 2024

The killing of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh in an air strike in Tehran has come as a "thunderbolt" to war-weary Palestinians in Gaza, with some expressing disappointment that Iran was unable to "protect him".

"This news is like a thunderbolt, something unbelievable," said Wael Qudayh, 35, a resident of the central city of Deir al Balah.

On Wednesday, Hamas announced that Haniyeh had been killed in Tehran in an Israeli strike.

He was in the Iranian capital to attend the swearing-in on Tuesday of President Masoud Pezeshkian.

"Qatar was able to protect Haniyeh for 10 months, but Iran was unable to protect him even for a few hours," said Youssef Saeed, 40, also a resident of Deir el Balah.

Hossam Abdel Razek, 45, an employee in a private institution in Ramallah, said Haniyeh's killing showed that the "blood of Palestinians is cheap".

"The assassination of Ismail Haniyeh in Iran proves that we, the Palestinian people, have no protector, that our blood is cheap," he said.

RelatedZionist barbarism will fail — Erdogan on Haniyeh's slaying

'Martyrdom'

Palestinian factions, meanwhile, called for a general strike and marches across the occupied West Bank on Wednesday to protest the killing of Haniyeh.

AFP journalists in Ramallah witnessed employees leaving government buildings in response to the strike call.

AFP photographers saw closed shops and employees leaving work in several cities in the occupied West Bank cities.

Recommended

The strike covered all cities and towns in the occupied West Bank, and Haniyeh was mourned via loudspeakers in many mosques , an Anadolu correspondent reported.

Several Palestinians in besieged Gaza said Haniyeh had achieved "martyrdom" because of the way he was killed.

"This is what every Palestinian hopes for... to obtain martyrdom while defending his land, his people and its sanctities," said Muhammad Farwana, 38, from the southern city of Khan Yunis, where Israeli troops ended a major ground assault this week that displaced tens of thousands of people.

"Haniyeh was someone who gave away his children and grandchildren on the same path."

In June, 10 family members of Haniyeh were killed in an Israeli air strike in Al-Shati refugee camp in northern Gaza.

In April, Haniyeh lost three sons and four grandchildren in an Israeli strike in central Gaza, with the Israeli military accusing them of "terrorist activities".

Haniyeh, at the time, said that about 60 members of his family had been killed since the war broke out on October 7.

The war began after an unprecedented Hamas attack on Israel resulted in the deaths of 1,197 people.

Israel's brutal war on Palestinians has killed at least 39,400 people in Gaza, most of them women and children.

RelatedWho was Ismail Haniyeh, the Hamas leader assassinated by Israel in Iran?
SOURCE:AFP, AA
Explore
Qatar takes command of maritime security force in the Gulf
NATO, Poland launch major military drills near Russia border amid rising tensions
Documentary on slain Aysenur Ezgi Eygi screened in Washington
Former Brazilian president Bolsonaro diagnosed with skin cancer
Saudi Arabia, Pakistan forge strategic defence deal
Bangladesh bars ousted leader Hasina, her family from voting in next elections
Trump returns to Britain. Here's what to expect from his state visit
By Sadiq S Bhat
Turkish Intelligence Chief Kalin meets Syrian President al Sharaa in Damascus
Major aid groups urge immediate action after UN says Israel committing 'genocide' in Gaza
Pakistan-India handshake dispute delays cricket game in UAE
Lebanon seizes 64 million captagon pills in major drug bust
Will India’s Russia bonhomie come at a cost? EU says yes
Over 2M sign petition against Duplomb law in France
UN concludes Israel committed genocide in Gaza. Can it help end the sufferings of Palestinians?
By Zeynep Conkar
Polish missile or Russian drone? Poland probes what hit house during airspace intrusion
India's Kerala battles deadly 'brain-eating disease'