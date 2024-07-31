TÜRKİYE
Palestine will be free, sooner or later: Türkiye’s Altun
"The state of Israel will go down in history as the perpetrator of extrajudicial killings, assassinations, occupation, and genocide," Turkish Communications Director Fahrettin Altun asserts.
Altun criticised Instagram for censoring messages of condolences for Haniyeh’s passing without citing specific policy violations, calling it a censorship. / Photo: AA Archive
July 31, 2024

Israel is dragging our region into "further turmoil through assassinations and covert actions" intended to kill any chance of peace, Türkiye’s Communications Director Fahrettin Altun has said.

“Our dear brother Ismail Haniyeh, the political bureau chief of the Palestinian resistance movement Hamas, has faced death with a humility that his enemies can never understand. He is one of the great heroes and a martyr for the Palestinian cause. May God bless his soul,” Altun said in a statement on X on Wednesday.

"The assassination against Ismail Haniyeh is the latest example of state sponsored terrorism in blatant violation of state sovereignty of another country," he added.

According to Altun, the Netanyahu government has repeatedly demonstrated a lack of commitment to ceasefire or peace settlements, focusing instead on expanding its occupation of Palestinian lands while disregarding human life.

"Having deprived millions of Gazans of their most basic human needs, Israel is targeting political leaders who seek a lasting solution. Israel’s total disregard for human life is no accident and it is only a manifestation of its genocidal policies in Palestine."

'Israel instigates wider conflict'

Altun also condemned Israel for instigating a wider regional conflict and endangering its own citizens, urging those who support the Netanyahu government to reflect on their stance.

"The state of Israel will go down in history as the perpetrator of extrajudicial killings, assassinations, occupation, and genocide," Altun asserted.

Furthermore, Altun criticised Instagram for censoring messages of condolences for Haniyeh’s passing without citing specific policy violations, calling it a censorship.

He vowed to defend freedom of speech against platforms that he believes serve an unjust global system, reaffirming Türkiye’s support for the Palestinian people and their cause.

Altun concluded with a resolute statement: “Palestine will be free. Sooner or later. This is not an eventuality Israel can prevent.”

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
