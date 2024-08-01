Indonesia's President-elect Prabowo Subianto said his upcoming administration would maintain ties with "great friend" Russia after meeting President Vladimir Putin, adding that he hoped for stronger cooperation on defence, energy and education.

Prabowo, who is currently defence minister, is set to take over the presidency from Joko Widodo in October. He is currently on a trip to Moscow and met Putin on Wednesday.

"We consider Russia as a great friend," he said in a statement from the defence ministry.

"I would like to continue to maintain and enhance this relationship. In our history we remember Russia has always helped us in many aspects when we were in difficulties."

Prabowo also expressed his intent to continue a partnership in defence and nuclear energy, and to send Indonesian students to Russia to study medicine.