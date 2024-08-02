Türkiye has successfully mediated the exchange of 26 prisoners from seven different countries, showcasing its diplomatic experience and commitment to regional stability, the country's communications chief has said.

Türkiye, as of yesterday, successfully carried out its most comprehensive prisoner exchange in recent times, Presidential Communications Director Fahrettin Altun said Friday on social media platform X.

"Türkiye once again proved that it is a diplomatic heavyweight with special partnerships with various countries around the world. We use our capabilities in the service of peace and stability through impactful cooperation with different actors," he added.

Türkiye hosted and mediated one of the biggest prisoner swaps in the world. As part of the exchange operation, individuals were transferred to Türkiye via seven aircraft, including two from the US and one each from Germany, Poland, Slovenia, Norway, and Russia.

"This operation has gone down in history as the most extensive hostage exchange between the US, Russia, and Germany in recent years," the Turkish National Intelligence Agency (MIT) said in a statement on Thursday.

