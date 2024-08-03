The US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin has revoked a plea deal agreed to earlier this week with the man accused of masterminding the September 11 attacks, Khalid Sheikh Mohammed, and two of his accomplices, according to a memorandum signed by Austin.

On Friday, Austin removed the military official who facilitated the agreement from the case, as it would have eliminated the death penalty as possible punishment.

"I have determined that, in light of the significance of the decision to enter into pre-trial agreements with the accused ... responsibility for such a decision should rest with me," Austin said in a memorandum addressed to Susan Escallier, who oversaw the military court at Guantanamo Bay.

"I hereby withdraw from the three pre-trial agreements that you signed on July 31, 2024 in the above-referenced case," the memo said, referring to Mohammed and two alleged accomplices.

The agreements with Mohammed and two other accused on Wednesday was billed to move their long-running cases toward resolution. The cases have been bogged down in pre-trial maneuverings for years while the defendants remained held at the Guantanamo Bay military base in Cuba.

Divisive plea deal proposal