Far-right protesters clashed with British police during tense rallies as unrest linked to misinformation about a mass stabbing that killed three young girls spread across the UK.

The violence on Saturday, which has seen scores of arrests across England and put Britain's Muslim community on edge, presents the biggest challenge yet of Labour Prime Minister Keir Starmer's month-old premiership.

It has also put hard-right agitators linked to football hooliganism in the spotlight at a time when anti-immigration elements are enjoying some electoral success in British politics.

Merseyside Police said "a number of officers have been injured as they deal with serious disorder" in Liverpool city centre.

According to the BBC, protesters smashed the windows of a hotel which has been used to house migrants in the northeastern city of Hull, where police said three officers had been injured and four people arrested.

In Leeds, around 150 people carrying English flags chanted, "You're not English any more" while counter-protesters shouted "Nazi scum off our streets". Opposing groups of protesters also faced off in the central city of Nottingham.

They were fuelled by false rumours on social media about the background of British-born 17-year-old suspect Axel Rudakubana, charged with several counts of murder and attempted murder over the attack at a Taylor Swift-themed dance party.

Violence first rocked Southport late on Tuesday, where a mob threw bricks at a mosque, prompting hundreds of Muslim places of worship across the country to step up security amid fears of more anti-Muslim demonstrations.