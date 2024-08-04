Days before the Paris Olympics began, French sprinter Sounkamba Sylla was stuck in a row with her government over the right to wear a hijab at the opening ceremony.

But after a last-gasp compromise was found — in the shape of a navy blue baseball cap hastily bought from a high street store — the 26-year-old sailed down the River Seine beaming with fellow athletes from the national team.

With French competitors bound by secularist laws that stop them donning the Muslim headscarf, rights advocates saw Sylla's case as perpetuating discrimination against Muslims, though some saw it as authorities at least tempering their stance.

"The French team is supposed to represent France and there are Muslims in France," said Timothee Gauthierot, a basketball coach campaigning against the hijab ban. "They find a compromise to hide her headscarf - but why hide it?"

Sylla posted pictures of herself looking happy in the cap at last week's ceremony, which highlighted themes of tolerance and inclusion, but she has not commented publicly.

She was due to compete later on Friday in the mixed 4x400 metre relay heats. The French Olympic Committee has said she would run in a cap.

French lawyer Slim Ben Achour, who has represented women banned from wearing the hijab outside of the public sector jobs, said the arrangement for Sylla was a step forward but still impinged on a fundamental right of religious freedom.

French institutions habitually reject garments viewed as substitutes for the hijab.

"These discussions show that (the hijab ban) is not a sacrosanct principle that has to absolutely be respected," he said. "(Sylla's case) is an opening and it is because the world is in Paris. France cannot send a message that will be interpreted as racist behaviour."

French laws forbid state workers and school pupils from wearing religious symbols and clothing in public institutions.

This was extended to France's Olympic athletes on grounds they were on a "public service mission", the government said.

Varying rules

Rights groups say that fits a pattern of discrimination against Muslim athletes at all levels. "If France wants to show they're inclusive, then the very easy human rights-compliant way forward is to end these types of bans," said Anna Blus, gender justice researcher at Amnesty International.