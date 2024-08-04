More than 100 people have been arrested following demonstrations organised by far-right groups that descended into disorder across several UK towns and cities, local media reports.

The unrest has affected areas, including Hull, Liverpool, Bristol, Manchester, Stoke-on-Trent, Blackpool, and Belfast, resulting in violence, looting, and attacks on police.

In Liverpool, tensions escalated as approximately 1,000 far-right protesters, some shouting anti-Muslim slurs, clashed with counter-protesters, local media reported on Sunday.

Throughout the chaos, police struggled to maintain law and order and keep the two groups apart.

Home Secretary Yvette Cooper condemned the violence, emphasising that those involved in "criminal disorder and violent thuggery" would be held accountable.

"Communities must feel safe," Cooper asserted, vowing that perpetrators would "pay the price" for their actions.

'Attempts to sow hate and divide'