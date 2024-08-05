WORLD
Sirens blare as missiles, UAVs fired from Lebanon target northern Israel
Israeli has confirmed the attacks but has not provided details on casualties or the extent of damage.
Sirens activated in northern Israel due to missile and UAV attacks.  / Photo: AFP
August 5, 2024

Missiles and unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) were reportedly launched from Lebanese territory into northern Israel, an Israeli official said on early Monday.

An official spokesperson for the Israeli army confirmed to Anadolu Agency that projectiles originated from Lebanon and targeted northern regions of Israel.

The spokesperson refrained from providing details regarding any casualties or injuries resulting from the attacks.

In response to the incoming threats, sirens were activated across northern Israel.

The Israeli army issued a written statement acknowledging the activation of sirens and the ongoing situation.

No further information on the impact or scope of the attacks was disclosed.

Hezbollah has not issued any statements or comments regarding the recent attacks.

SOURCE:AA
