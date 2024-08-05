Growing anti-Muslim sentiments following the start of the Gaza war have fuelled Britain’s worst riots in nearly 13 years, two academics have said after far-right vandals left a trail of destruction across major cities in the country.

Hundreds of people – including security personnel – have been injured in violent clashes between police and far-right rioters, who also attacked mosques and looted stores.

As anti-war and pro-Palestinian protests have been the focus of hateful anti-Muslim comments in British media and politics since the start of the Gaza war, many believe that the long-standing rhetoric has set the stage for the rise in hate.

The protests, considered the most violent in the country since the 2011 riots after a Black man in north London was shot dead by police, were sparked by a stabbing attack in Southport city that killed three young girls and wounded several other children.

Wild conspiracy theories, amplified by radical far-right leaders with large followers, had claimed that the suspect was a Muslim asylum-seeker.

It was later revealed that the accused, 17-year-old Axel Rudakubana, was born in the UK to Christian Rwandan parents.

The violent protests began with mobs attacking a mosque in Southport, where the stabbing took place, and clashing with police.

Despite the suspect not being Muslim, far-right groups blamed immigrants and Muslims, spreading riots across cities such as Nottingham, Hull, Bristol, Manchester, and Stoke-on-Trent.

Over the past week, far-right attackers targeted a Quran stall in Liverpool, attacked businesses, set cars, a building, and trash bins on fire in Belfast, and attacked a hotel sheltering asylum seekers in Birmingham.

These events prompted hundreds of Muslim groups and places of worship across the country to step up security.

Earlier this year, it was reported that anti-Muslim hate incidents in the country more than tripled in the four months following the outbreak of the Israeli war on Gaza.

Xenophobic influence operation

A Reuters news agency analysis said that the claim the suspect was an asylum seeker or immigrant has been viewed at least 15.7 million times across social media platforms.

Luigi Daniele, a senior lecturer at Nottingham Law School, observes that the same online accounts spreading hatred against Palestinians are now inciting the riots.

This suggests the possibility of an organised network of disinformation designed to spread Islamophobia and trigger these events, according to Daniele.

He cites a recent study, The Qatar Plot, which suggests a “sprawling, multi-modal, two-wave influence operation spreading xenophobic, anti-Muslim, and anti-Qatar propaganda” across social media platforms.

The study, which revealed that the operation began in 2023 and reached at least 41 million online users, indicates that it was likely the largest known Facebook influence campaign targeting European countries.

Pointing out the possibility of a similar operation behind the UK riots, the international law expert tells TRT World that “the same accounts that previously called for the killing of Palestinians are now claiming, ‘Do you want us to be stopped by Muslim immigrants?’”

Reuters also reported that another analysis by Channel 4 revealed that 49 percent of the traffic on Twitter referencing “Southport Muslim” came from the United States, and only 30 percent originated from Britain.