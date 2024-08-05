Axiom Space announced on Monday that it is partnering with India, Poland, and Hungary to send three astronauts to the international space station on Axiom Mission 4 (Ax-4), the company’s next commercial human spaceflight mission.

The US-based Axiom will work with the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) and the European Space Agency (ESA) for the mission.

The spaceflight's crew members have arrived in Houston to begin training with Axiom Space, NASA, and SpaceX, the company said in a statement.

The mission will place significant emphasis on scientific research, technology demonstrations, and the commercialisation of space.