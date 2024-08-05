WORLD
2 MIN READ
Axiom inks spaceflight partnership with India, Poland, Hungary
The mission will place significant emphasis on scientific research, technology demonstrations, and the commercialisation of space.
Axiom Mission 3 included both the first Turkish astronaut and first ESA astronaut to fly on a commercial space mission.  / Photo: AA
August 5, 2024

Axiom Space announced on Monday that it is partnering with India, Poland, and Hungary to send three astronauts to the international space station on Axiom Mission 4 (Ax-4), the company’s next commercial human spaceflight mission.

The US-based Axiom will work with the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) and the European Space Agency (ESA) for the mission.

The spaceflight's crew members have arrived in Houston to begin training with Axiom Space, NASA, and SpaceX, the company said in a statement.

The mission will place significant emphasis on scientific research, technology demonstrations, and the commercialisation of space.

Ax-4 will launch to the orbiting laboratory aboard a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket and Dragon spacecraft from Florida, and the crew is expected to spend up to 14 days on the space station.

Ax-4 will be the second Axiom Space mission to include an ESA astronaut. Marcus Wandt became ESA’s first-ever project astronaut on Ax-3 and the second ESA astronaut of Swedish nationality to travel to the space station.

During Ax-4 mission, Axiom Space will continue to build on its partnership with ESA by sending a Polish astronaut to space for the first time in more than 40 years.

SOURCE:TRT World
