The number of Turkish defence firms in the world-renowned Defence News Top 100 has reached five, with the newest addition of the arms maker, Mechanical and Chemistry Industry Corp. (MKE), in 2024.

Aselsan is the highest-ranking Turkish defence firm, jumping from 47th last year to 42nd position this year, the list showed.

Türkiye-based aviation firm Turkish Aerospace Industries (TAI) soared from 58th rank to 50th in the same period, followed by the weapons manufacturer Roketsan, which jumped the most positions in the list this year, from the 80th to 71st rank, the list revealed.

New firms added

The newest addition to the list, the MKE, ranked 84th, according to the Defence News website.