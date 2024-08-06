The famine in a displaced persons camp in civil war-torn Sudan is a "shameful stain" on the conscience of the international community, which failed to prevent it despite multiple warnings, the United Nations has said.

Last week an international committee responsible for assessing food insecurity declared a famine in the Zamzam camp, near the besieged town of Al Fasher, in Darfur.

It was the first time the committee had confirmed a famine in more than seven years, and only the third time since its monitoring system was launched two decades ago, said Stephen Omollo, assistant executive director of the World Food Programme, speaking at the UN Security Council on Tuesday.

"We have been clear that famine is a real and dangerous possibility... But our warnings have not been heard," he said.

The crisis has not received the political and diplomatic attention it desperately needs, he said, hoping that the declaration of a famine would serve as a "wake-up call."

"When famine happens, it means we are too late. It means we did not do enough. It means that we, the international community, have failed," agreed Edem Wosornu of the UN's humanitarian agency (OCHA).

"This is an entirely man-made crisis – and a shameful stain on our collective conscience," Wosornu said.

'Only sustainable solution'