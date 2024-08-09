Friday, August 9, 2024

1625 GMT — Two people in southern Lebanon were killed in an Israeli air strike including at least one member of Palestinian resistance group Hamas.

According to the official Lebanese National News Agency (NNA), two rockets fired from an Israeli drone hit a vehicle in the city of Sidon killing two people inside and injuring two passersby who were transferred to the nearest hospital in the city.

NNA reported that one of the victims was identified as Samer al-Haj, a Hamas figure in the Ein el-Hilweh refugee camp, located in the south of Sidon.

Local sources told Anadolu that the other victim in the vehicle was likely al-Haj's escort.

Read more here.

More updates 👇

1752 GMT — Macron says war in Gaza 'must stop'

French President Emmanuel Macron has called for an end to the fighting in Gaza, saying France was lending its "full support" to mediation efforts in the war between Israel and Hamas.

"The war in Gaza must stop," Macron wrote on X. "This must be clear to everyone."

An end of hostilities was "crucial for the people of Gaza, for the hostages, and for the stability of the region, which is at stake today".

1623 GMT — Jordan condemns Israel's decision to revoke status of Norwegian diplomats

Jordan has condemned Israel's decision to revoke the accreditation of Norwegian diplomats dealing with the Palestinian National Authority.

The "unprecedented move fits within the provocative measures taken by the Israeli government against those who recognize the State of Palestine and stand in solidarity with the Palestinian people and their legitimate rights," the country's Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

1530 GMT — Israeli air strikes in Gaza kills 10 people, including children

At least 10 Palestinians, including children, were killed and others wounded in Israeli air strikes targeting several parts of Khan Younis city in southern Gaza.

Medical sources told Anadolu that six Palestinians, including two children, lost their lives, and several others were injured in the strike on the Al-Mawasi, a region designated by the Israeli military as a “humanitarian safe zone.”

Eyewitnesses reported to Anadolu that the airstrike hit a group of civilians, including two children, who were seeking shelter against the wall of a Quran memorization centre run by the Ministry of Religious Endowments in the Al-Mawasi area.

1400 GMT — Iraq urges ‘positive engagement’ with Gaza ceasefire initiative

Iraq has called for a “positive engagement” with the ceasefire initiative put forward by Egypt, Qatar, and the US concerning the ongoing war in Gaza, expressing hope that it would lead to stability in the region.

This announcement from the Iraqi Foreign Ministry comes a day after a joint statement was issued by the Egyptian, Qatari, and US mediators, urging the resumption of ceasefire negotiations next week “without any delay by either party (Hamas and Israel).”

The ministry emphasised that “this statement reflects a serious commitment by the three mediators to resolving the ongoing humanitarian crisis in Gaza and represents an important step towards achieving regional stability.

1352 GMT — Israel's far-right finance minister rejects mediators' call for Gaza ceasefire

Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich has rejected the recent statement by mediators, including the US, Qatar, and Egypt, which called for the resumption of negotiations next week regarding a ceasefire in Gaza.

In a statement, Smotrich said: "It is not yet time for a dangerous trap where ‘mediators’ dictate terms to us and impose a surrender agreement."

“The time has come to release the hostages, but it is not yet time to release those despicable people who killed Jews," said the extremist minister about Palestinians detained in Israeli prisons.

Read more here

1313 GMT — UN rights chief condemns Israeli official's call to starve Palestinians in Gaza

The UN human rights chief condemned recent statements by Israel’s finance minister suggesting letting civilians in Gaza starve to death, a spokesperson has said.

"The high commissioner (Volker Turk) is shocked and appalled by the words of (Israeli) minister, according to whom, letting two million Palestinians in Gaza starve to death could be justified and moral to free hostages," Jeremy Laurence told a UN briefing in Geneva.

"He condemns these words in the strongest terms, which also incites hatred against innocent civilians," Laurence said, noting that the starvation of civilians as a method of warfare is a war crime.

1313 GMT — German court rejects Palestinian motion to halt arms exports to Israel

A court in Berlin dismissed a Palestinian motion to stop German arms exports to Israel, according to media reports.

The legal bid by a Palestinian father and his son from Gaza to prohibit the federal government from supplying arms to Israel has also failed in the second instance. The Berlin-Brandenburg Higher Administrative Court (OVG) has rejected the complaint from a father and his son in an expedited procedure, an unnamed spokeswoman said.

The Palestinian motion was aimed at stopping the arms deliveries through so-called interim legal protection.

1205 GMT — EU announces support for latest trilateral call for ceasefire in Gaza

The EU has announced support for the latest call by the US, Egypt, and Qatar in pressing for a ceasefire in Gaza, where Israel has killed nearly 40,000 Palestinians since Oct. 7 and levelled much of the blockaded territory.

“The EU joins Egypt, Qatar & the US in their call for concluding, without delay, the ceasefire & hostages release deal,” the EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said on X.

“We reiterate our full support to their mediation to put an end to the unbearable cycle of suffering. The deal will also pave the way for regional de-escalation,” he added.

1115 GMT — Israel killed 205 aid workers in Gaza since October 7 — UN

A total of 205 humanitarian aid workers have been killed by Israeli forces in Gaza since October 7 last year, the UN agency of Palestinian refugees (UNRWA) said.

In a statement, the UN agency reported that the ongoing Israeli attacks on Gaza have resulted in "civilian casualties, displacement of people and the destruction of residential structures and public infrastructure".

"As of 7 August, the total number of UNRWA colleagues killed since 7 October is 205," said the agency.

The statement also highlighted that "up to 1.9 million people (or nine in ten people) across Gaza are internally displaced, including people who have been repeatedly displaced (some up to 10 times)".

The health system remains "barely functional with 90 hospitals and primary health care centers not functioning", according to the agency.

1115 GMT — Lebanon backs US-Egypt-Qatar call for ceasefire in Gaza

Lebanon declared its support for the joint initiative of the US, Egypt and Qatar aimed at establishing a ceasefire in Gaza.

During a press conference in the capital Beirut, Lebanese Foreign Minister Abdallah Bou Habib said that "the Lebanese government supports the joint statement issued by US President Joe Biden, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el Sisi, and Qatari Emir Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani".

The minister praised the efforts of the three leaders and their respective countries in establishing a "framework agreement".

"The Lebanese government values the importance of concluding a ceasefire agreement and the release of hostages based on the principles set forth by President Biden and the UN Security Council Resolution 2735," said Habib.

0953 GMT — 5 rockets fired from Lebanon land in open areas of northern Israel

Five rockets were fired from Lebanon and landed in open areas in the northern Israeli settlement of Metula, Israeli media reported.

The rockets landed in open areas, Haaretz daily said, citing the Metula local council.

However, alarm sirens were activated in the Metula and Kfar Yuval settlements, Israel's Channel 12 reported.

The Lebanon-based Hezbollah group has not commented on the rocket attack.