Ukraine's Zelenskyy confirms troops press deeper into Russia's Kursk
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has claimed Ukraine is bringing the war to Russia by pushing into Kursk, leading to counter military operations and evacuations ordered by Russian authorities.
War intensifies as fighting spreads to Russian soil. / Photo: AFP
August 11, 2024

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has acknowledged the recent offensive into the western Russian border region of Kursk, referring to actions "pushing the war into the aggressor's territory".

In his Saturday evening address, Zelenskyy referred to army chief Oleksandr Syrsky, who he said had "already reported several times — on the frontline and our actions and pushing the war into the aggressor's territory.

"I am grateful to each of our Defence Forces units that ensure this," he added.

"Ukraine is proving that it can really bring justice and guarantees exactly the kind of pressure that is needed — pressure on the aggressor."

Earlier Saturday, Russia said it had evacuated tens of thousands of people from its border region, launching what it called a "counter-terror operation".

On early Sunday at least 13 people were injured, including two in serious condition, from debris of a destroyed Ukraine-launched missile in the city of Kursk, the acting governor of the Russian border Kursk region has said.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
