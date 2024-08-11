Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has acknowledged the recent offensive into the western Russian border region of Kursk, referring to actions "pushing the war into the aggressor's territory".

In his Saturday evening address, Zelenskyy referred to army chief Oleksandr Syrsky, who he said had "already reported several times — on the frontline and our actions and pushing the war into the aggressor's territory.

"I am grateful to each of our Defence Forces units that ensure this," he added.

"Ukraine is proving that it can really bring justice and guarantees exactly the kind of pressure that is needed — pressure on the aggressor."