Israel's air strike on Al-Tab'een School in Gaza City killed three families whose members are believed to have "disintegrated" due to the intensity of the explosions, the Gaza media office has said.

"The Israeli targeting resulted in the complete loss of 3 families whose bodies have not been found so far,” the media office said in a statement on Sunday.

At least 100 people were killed and several injured Saturday when Israeli aircraft targeted Palestinians performing fajr (dawn) prayers at the school in the Al-Daraj neighbourhood.

The Israeli military claimed it killed 19 fighters from Hamas and Islamic Jihad in the attack, but the two groups strongly denied this.

"It seems that the bodies of these three families were completely disintegrated due to the intensity (of the explosions) of the large, internationally banned bombs dropped by the occupying army on the displaced people in the school, which suggests that the number of martyrs may exceed 108," the statement added.

Related Palestine blames global inaction for catastrophic Israeli school attack

Israel 'failed to prove' its narrative

Concerning Israel's claim that armed groups were inside the school, the media office confirmed that this is a "false narrative with no basis in fact."

"Those who were inside the school were civilians, (including) women and children, and the occupying army has completely failed to prove the validity of its fabricated and false narrative,” it added.

The office noted that "the occupation has disseminated misleading information and fictitious narratives about the massacre, and the names it published include individuals who were martyred elsewhere or on different dates."