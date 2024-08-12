Democratic Republic of Congo has said it had begun talks with Zambia a day after its southern African neighbour sealed their common border, blocking a key export route for Congo, the world's second-largest copper producer.

Zambian Trade Minister Chipoka Mulenga announced a temporary border closure on Saturday after a Congolese ban on imported soft drinks and beer led to demonstrations by Congolese transporters in the town of Kasumbalesa on the Zambian border.

"Talks between the Congolese and Zambian governments have started since this Sunday via videoconference to lead to the rapid reopening of the borders," the Congolese trade ministry said in a statement on Sunday.

"In the hours that follow, the two parties will meet in Lubumbashi in Haut-Katanga to find a lasting solution regarding trade."

Formal notice