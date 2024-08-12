WORLD
3 MIN READ
DR Congo, Zambia begin talks after border closure
Zambia's decision to close its border with DR Congo has created a crisis for the world's second-largest copper producer as both countries are in urgent talks to reopen the border and restore trade.
DR Congo, Zambia begin talks after border closure
DR Congo and Zambia are in urgent talks to reopen the border and restore trade. / Photo: AFP Archive
August 12, 2024

Democratic Republic of Congo has said it had begun talks with Zambia a day after its southern African neighbour sealed their common border, blocking a key export route for Congo, the world's second-largest copper producer.

Zambian Trade Minister Chipoka Mulenga announced a temporary border closure on Saturday after a Congolese ban on imported soft drinks and beer led to demonstrations by Congolese transporters in the town of Kasumbalesa on the Zambian border.

"Talks between the Congolese and Zambian governments have started since this Sunday via videoconference to lead to the rapid reopening of the borders," the Congolese trade ministry said in a statement on Sunday.

"In the hours that follow, the two parties will meet in Lubumbashi in Haut-Katanga to find a lasting solution regarding trade."

RelatedZambia battles cholera outbreak as deaths rises past 400

Formal notice

Recommended

Congo's Trade Minister Julien Paluku Kahongya said in a statement earlier on Sunday that his ministry had received no formal notice of a trade dispute from Zambia before it announced the closure.

In the statement, he detailed the two countries' trade agreement and its dispute settlement mechanisms.

"There is to date no dispute brought to (the ministry's) attention in writing or through diplomatic channels," he said. "It is willing, if necessary, to examine any request made by the Zambian party bound by the agreement, which also prohibits any retaliatory measures."

Congo was the world's no. 2 producer and no. 3 exporter of copper in 2023, producing about 2.84 million tons.

Zambia is a key export route for the Central African country. Most of Congo's copper exports pass through the town of Kasumbalesa and into Zambia.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Documentary on slain Aysenur Ezgi Eygi screened in Washington
Former Brazilian president Bolsonaro diagnosed with skin cancer
Saudi Arabia, Pakistan forge strategic defence deal
Bangladesh bars ousted leader Hasina, her family from voting in next elections
Trump returns to Britain. Here's what to expect from his state visit
By Sadiq S Bhat
Turkish Intelligence Chief Kalin meets Syrian President al Sharaa in Damascus
Major aid groups urge immediate action after UN says Israel committing 'genocide' in Gaza
Pakistan-India handshake dispute delays cricket game in UAE
Lebanon seizes 64 million captagon pills in major drug bust
Will India’s Russia bonhomie come at a cost? EU says yes
Over 2M sign petition against Duplomb law in France
UN concludes Israel committed genocide in Gaza. Can it help end the sufferings of Palestinians?
By Zeynep Conkar
Polish missile or Russian drone? Poland probes what hit house during airspace intrusion
India's Kerala battles deadly 'brain-eating disease'
EU proposes sanctions on Israel's trade, ministers and illegal settlers
Pakistan, Palestine sign MoU to foster cooperation in health sector