WORLD
1 MIN READ
Two Rafale fighter jets collide mid-air in France
Search for crew is underway, an air force spokesman says.
Two Rafale fighter jets collide mid-air in France
A demonstration of the French multirole fighter aircraft Dassault Rafale during the International Paris Air Show at the Paris-Le Bourget Airport, France. / Photo: Reuters
August 14, 2024

Two Rafale fighter jets have collided in mid-air before crashing to the ground in northeastern France, civil and military authorities said.

A search for one of the crews was under way.

The two jets were from the Saint-Dizier air base, an air force spokesman in Paris said on Wednesday.

One of the pilots ejected himself, he said.

Recommended

But an instructor and a student pilot from the second aircraft were still missing.

"We are still looking for the second crew," the spokesman said.

The accident occurred in Colombey-les-Belles, a town in northeastern France, according to the prefecture.

RelatedGreece upgrades airforce with Rafale jets delivery from France
SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Documentary on slain Aysenur Ezgi Eygi screened in Washington
Former Brazilian president Bolsonaro diagnosed with skin cancer
Saudi Arabia, Pakistan forge strategic defence deal
Bangladesh bars ousted leader Hasina, her family from voting in next elections
Trump returns to Britain. Here's what to expect from his state visit
By Sadiq S Bhat
Turkish Intelligence Chief Kalin meets Syrian President al Sharaa in Damascus
Major aid groups urge immediate action after UN says Israel committing 'genocide' in Gaza
Pakistan-India handshake dispute delays cricket game in UAE
Lebanon seizes 64 million captagon pills in major drug bust
Will India’s Russia bonhomie come at a cost? EU says yes
Over 2M sign petition against Duplomb law in France
UN concludes Israel committed genocide in Gaza. Can it help end the sufferings of Palestinians?
By Zeynep Conkar
Polish missile or Russian drone? Poland probes what hit house during airspace intrusion
India's Kerala battles deadly 'brain-eating disease'
EU proposes sanctions on Israel's trade, ministers and illegal settlers
Pakistan, Palestine sign MoU to foster cooperation in health sector