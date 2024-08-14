Bangladeshi authorities have begun to close in on Sheikh Hasina who resigned as the country’s prime minister on August 5 after weeks-long violent protests rocked the South Asian nation of roughly 180 million people.

Hasina has been named as a suspect in the murder case of a grocery store owner from the Dhaka neighbourhood of Mohammadpur. The case was registered on August 13 – eight days after her unceremonious departure.

The deposed premier took a hasty flight to India shortly after the army announced her resignation. She ruled the country for 15 years in a row. Weeks of anti-government protests led to at least 580 deaths since July 16, including 326 killings between August 4 and 6.

Hasina’s son initially claimed that she wouldn’t return to politics because of her old age. But later, he stated that the deposed premier would return to Bangladesh to contest elections, adding that she had no plan of seeking asylum in any country.

What’s the case?

The murder case against Hasina was registered by Amir Hamza Shatil, a resident of the Mohammadpur neighbourhood of Dhaka.

Along with six other suspects, she’s accused of the murder of one Abu Sayeed, a local grocer who lost his life as a police bullet hit his head when he was crossing a road in Mohammadpur on July 19.

The complainant is not related to the victim and has registered the case ‘voluntarily’. Mamun Mia, the lawyer for the complainant, said the court in Dhaka had ordered the police to accept the murder case against the accused persons.

“I am the first ordinary citizen who showed the courage to take this legal step against Sheikh Hasina for her crimes. I will see the case to an end,” he told Reuters news agency.

Despite the fall of the Hasina government in the first week of August, students continue to hold demonstrations in Dhaka demanding that she be brought back to face the music at home.

Hasina’s Awami League party returned to power in 2009 and won subsequent polls in 2014, 2018 and 2024 amid widespread allegations of election rigging.

Her rule was marred by allegations of corruption, human rights violations and a crackdown on political opponents.

When the final wave of protests led by students gathered pace, Hasina launched a severe crackdown, branding the protesting students as “terrorists” out to “destabilise the nation”.

Meanwhile, Shatil of the Mohammadpur neighbourhood who filed the murder case has received a death threat over the phone.

“I got a call from a number in France and asked if I know the consequences of filing a case against Sheikh Hasina,” he told reporters.

Will Hasina be arrested?

The former prime minister of Bangladesh remains in India for the time being, but analysts say she won’t stay there for the long term.