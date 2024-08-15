Neolithic sailors may have transported the six-tonne Altar Stone of Stonehenge from northeastern Scotland to Salisbury, England, around 4,500 years ago, according to a groundbreaking study published in Nature.

"This is a fantastic study with significant implications," says Jim Leary, a field archaeologist at the University of York on Wednesday.

The Altar Stone, a large sandstone block measuring 5 metres by 1 metre (16 feet by 3 feet) and lying flat at the centre of Stonehenge, is one of the largest of the monument's bluestones.

Earlier research had suggested it might have come from Wales.

The new study uses dating and chemical analysis of tiny zircon, rutile, and apatite crystals from fragments of the Altar Stone, pinpointing its origin to the Old Red Sandstone formations of the Orcadian Basin in northeastern Scotland.

"It's like finding a fingerprint," says Anthony Clarke, a geochronologist at Curtin University in Perth, Australia, who led the study. "The match with the Orcadian Basin is perfect, while there's no match with anything in England or Wales."

The method used to transport the stone from Scotland or the Orkney Islands to southern England remains debated. Geologists have ruled out glacial transport.