CLIMATE
3 MIN READ
Climate activists protest at German airports in string of demonstrations
Interior Minister pointed to legislation approved by the German Cabinet that would impose tougher penalties on people who break through airport perimeters.
Climate activists protest at German airports in string of demonstrations
Interior Minister Nancy Faeser said protesters “are not just risking their own lives but also endangering others". / Photo: DPA
August 15, 2024

Climate activists staged protests at several German airports, forcing a temporary halt to flights at some of them in the latest of a string of similar demonstrations.

The Last Generation group said on Thursday a total of eight activists were involved in the protests at Berlin, Cologne-Bonn, Nuremberg and Stuttgart airports, which started around 5 am (0300 GMT).

The group is demanding that the German government negotiate and sign an agreement on a global exit from the use of oil, gas and coal by 2030.

Flights were suspended at Cologne-Bonn after two people were reported to have attached themselves to the asphalt, but later resumed, German news agency dpa reported.

Police said a hole was found in an airport fence. Flights also were halted for about an hour at Nuremberg. At Berlin Airport, two people who had attached themselves to the ground were removed and detained.

Last Generation last month staged protests at Cologne-Bonn Airport and Frankfurt Airport, Germany's busiest, which significantly disrupted passenger flights.

RelatedClimate activists disrupt cargo flights in eastern Germany
Recommended

Halting cargo flights

Earlier this month, an overnight protest by climate activists at Leipzig/Halle Airport, a major air freight hub, forced a three-hour halt to cargo flights.

Interior Minister Nancy Faeser wrote on social network X that "these criminal actions are dangerous and stupid" and that protesters "are not just risking their own lives but also endangering others".

She pointed to legislation approved by the German Cabinet last month that would impose tougher penalties on people who break through airport perimeters.

The bill, which still requires approval by lawmakers, foresees punishment ranging up to a two-year prison sentence for people who intentionally intrude on airside areas of airports such as taxiways or runways, endanger civil aviation, or enable someone else to.

Currently such intrusions only draw a fine.

RelatedActivists block German airports, disrupting flights
SOURCE:AP
Explore
Plastic pollution treaty talks in turmoil as nations reject draft
Turkish First Lady welcomes Georgian counterpart, secures support for Zero Waste project
EU pushes for bold global agreement to tackle plastic pollution amid deep divisions
Jellyfish swarm chokes France's largest nuclear plant, forcing shutdown
Toxic tide: Chemical pollution now a planetary crisis, scientists warn
New Jersey flash floods leave 2 dead, cause widespread travel disruption
Trump visits flood-hit Texas as pressure builds over emergency response
Historic high temperatures expose a new wave of heat inequality
By Beyza Seren
Egypt’s Alexandria declares state of emergency after severe storm
UAE reaches record May temperature of 51.6C
Torrential rains batter India’s 'Silicon Valley', causing casualties
Australia faces major melioidosis outbreak as death toll surges
Nearly 100 killed after heavy rain, thunderstorm hit India, Nepal
S Africa's G20 presidency to prioritise climate finance as US cuts support
By Staff Reporter
Dozens dead as hail, rain hit two provinces in Afghanistan: officials
By Rabiul Islam
Countries alarmed as US withdrawal delays key UN climate assessment
By Staff Reporter