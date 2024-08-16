The highest United Nations court announced hearings over a key climate justice case outlining countries' obligations regarding global warming and legal consequences for failing to address the climate emergency.

The International Court of Justice (ICJ) said on Friday that it would start the hearings on December 2, as it weighs a so-called advisory opinion on the global climate crisis.

In March 2023, the UN asked the ICJ to clarify "legal consequences" for states that "have caused significant harm to the climate system and other parts of the environment".

It specifically asks the court to weigh obligations to "small island developing States", which are "particularly vulnerable" to the climate crisis, as well as obligations to future generations.

Vanuatu, a small archipelago whose future is threatened by rising sea levels, had been pushing for this resolution for years.

Although ICJ opinions are not binding, they carry significant legal and moral weight and are often taken into account by national courts.

Vanuatu and its supporters hope the ICJ opinion, which will take months if not years to formulate, will encourage governments to accelerate actions to halt the climate crisis.