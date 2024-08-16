A rise in extreme right-wing violence in the UK has targeted the Muslim community, triggering fear and anxiety.

It began after a stabbing incident in the English seaside town of Southport on July 29, when 17-year-old Axel Rudakubana killed three children and injured 10 others.

Since then, it has spread across the country, with numerous reports of attacks on Muslims, their businesses, and Islamic centres.

According to a survey conducted following the event by the international initiative More in Common, 53 percent of the respondents shared the view that “Britain is now unsafe for Muslims" compared to 38 percent before the extreme right-wing violence.

In an interview with Anadolu Agency, Muhammad Mussa, a spokesperson for the London-based independent advocacy organisation CAGE International, said the cause of the extreme right-wing violence is a combination of many factors.

“The riots have been a combination of more than 30 years of Islamophobia and anti-immigrant sentiment in this country. What we've seen is that the government, the establishment, and its allies in the media have constantly used immigration, asylum seeking, and Islamophobia as a means to whip up fear against ethnic minorities in the UK,” he said.