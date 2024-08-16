A new study suggests that the Chicxulub impact crater, which contributed to the extinction of the dinosaurs, was caused by a carbon-rich "C-type" asteroid.

The Chicxulub crater, located off Mexico's Yucatán Peninsula, is one of the largest impact craters on Earth, measuring 200 kilometres (120 miles) in diameter and 20 kilometres (12 miles) in depth.

It is believed to have been created by an asteroid about 10 kilometres (6 miles) wide.

C-type asteroids, rich in carbon and believed to have formed in the outer regions of the early solar system, can now be found in the asteroid belt between Mars and Jupiter.

These asteroids were scattered when Jupiter migrated early in the solar system's history.

Metal's presence