Russia denied a report that Ukraine's attack on the Kursk region had derailed indirect talks with Kiev on halting strikes on energy and power targets, saying there had been no talks with Kiev about civilian infrastructure facilities.

The Washington Postreported on Saturday that Ukraine and Russia were set to send delegations to Qatar this month to negotiate a landmark agreement halting strikes on energy and power infrastructure on both warring sides.

The Post said the agreement would have amounted to a partial ceasefire but that the talks were derailed due to Ukraine's attack on Russian sovereign territory.

"No one broke anything off because there was nothing to break off," Maria Zakharova, spokeswoman for Russia's foreign ministry, said on Sunday of the Post report.

"There have been no direct or indirect negotiations between Russia and the Kiev regime on the safety of civilian critical infrastructure facilities."

Ukraine's government did not immediately respond to a request for comment.