US human rights activist says FBI targeted him over advocacy for Palestine
"Israel can intimidate, it can silence, but it can't win unless we give in to its pressure," says pro-Palestine activist.
Osama Abuirshaid says he discovered he was on an FBI watchlist during a trip this June, adding that he h ad previously been removed from a watchlist in 2017 but was recently re-added. / Others
August 20, 2024

A US human rights activist reported being placed on a secret watchlist by the FBI due to his pro-Palestinian activism, highlighting tensions between civil liberties and national security measures in the United States.

Osama Abuirshaid told Anadolu Agency that he discovered he was on an FBI watchlist during a trip this June, adding that he had previously been removed from a watchlist in 2017 but was recently re-added.

"The watch list targets what they refer to as ‘suspected’ or ‘’known terrorists. It has a very broad scope. No one knows what the criteria is for anyone to be placed on that list,” he said.

Abuirshaid described the difficulties he faces when travelling, including being unable to check in online or use self-service kiosks at airports. He said he must instead go through a separate security procedure where he is required to provide extensive personal information and undergo thorough baggage searches.

"I missed so many flights. I've been subjected to so much harassment," he said.

Targeting of US citizens

According to Abuirshaid, a federal agent at the airport explicitly linked his placement on the list to his activism for Palestine and his opposition to what he terms "genocide in Gaza."

He sees his inclusion on the list as an attempt to silence his advocacy for Palestinian rights and his criticism of US policy on Gaza.

“There’s no other way for me to understand it other than that the government trying to silence me and deter me from advocating for Palestine rights," Abuirshaid said.

He attributes the targeting of US citizens to changing public perceptions about Palestinians, particularly noting increased activism in schools and public spaces. “Israel can intimidate, it can silence, but it can’t win unless we give in to its pressure.”

Legal proceeding starts

The activist initiated legal proceedings against his inclusion on the FBI watchlist with the support of the Council on American-Islamic Relations Los Angeles office.

CAIR Los Angeles Legal Director Amr Shabaik said they have documented numerous cases of pro-Palestinian supporters being placed under FBI surveillance since Oct. 7.

He said what federal agents are doing is entirely unlawful.

The FBI's secret watchlist has been a subject of controversy since its existence was revealed by a Swiss hacker in 2019. The list, reportedly containing millions of American Muslims' personal data, allows for increased scrutiny of the individuals listed at airports and other public spaces.

CAIR National Deputy Director Edward Ahmed Mitchell previously told Anadolu Agency that the watchlist has led to severe consequences for some American Muslims, including closed bank accounts and intrusive questioning during travel.

