Burkina Faso, Mali and Niger petitioned the president of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) to denounce the Ukrainian government's “open and assumed support for international terrorism” particularly in Africa’s Sahel region.

In a joint letter, the three countries’ foreign ministers said on Tuesday that their governments were shocked by the comments of Andriy Yusov, a spokesman for Ukrainian military intelligence, “admitting Ukraine's role in the cowardly, barbaric and criminal attacks” between July 24 and 26.

The move follows recent comments by Ukrainian officials suggesting that Kiev had played a role in attacks by Tuareg separatist rebels that caused the deaths of many Malian soldiers last month in the northeastern village of Tinzawaten on the border with Algeria.

It added that the remarks were confirmed by Yurii Pyvovarov, Ukraine’s ambassador to Senegal.

Yusov said the rebels received “the necessary information they needed” to conduct the attacks after Malian army allies of Russia’s Wagner Group confirmed “losses” in the clashes.

The letter called on the Security Council to “take appropriate measures against these subversive actions which strengthen terrorist groups in Africa.”