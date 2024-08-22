The Israeli police said on Thursday it arrested four people suspected of taking part in a violent attack by illegal Jewish settlers on the Palestinian village of Jit in the occupied West Bank, during which one Palestinian was killed.

The August 15 attack by dozens of settlers armed with guns and Molotov cocktails drew unusual condemnation from Israeli leaders, including Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

"This was a severe terror event that included setting fire to buildings and vehicles, stone and molotov-cocktail hurling, as well as live fire, resulting in the killing of one Palestinian and the injuring of another," a statement by the police and the domestic security agency said.

The increasing incidence of settler violence against Palestinians in the occupied West Bank since the start of the Gaza war on October 7 has drawn broad condemnation internationally, including from Israel allies such as the United States.

But Palestinian rights activists say such arrests are hogwash as Jewish settlers for years destroyed Palestinian property and occupied their villages without facing any concrete action.

“The government of Benjamin Netanyahu is part of the problem. This government has promised annexation of the occupied West Bank, and ethnic cleansing of Palestinians is at the heart of its programme,” Nour Odeh, a Palestinian politician analyst, tells TRT World.

Israel knows it’s going to get away with it. When was the last time Israeli leaders felt the pinch due to international pressure? - Nour Odeh, a Palestinian politician analyst

Netanyahu’s government derives support from right-wing political groups, which are rooted in the illegal settler movement.

Rights groups say the settler violence in the occupied West Bank is backed by the Israeli state, which has introduced laws and policies that force Palestinians to leave their ancestral homes.