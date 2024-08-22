Indian authorities in Assam state have introduced a bill that would require Muslims to register their marriages and divorces, with the chief minister claiming the measure will help stop child marriage.

India's 1.4 billion people are subject to a common criminal law, but personal matters such as marriage, divorce and inheritance are governed by varying rules based on the traditions of different communities and faiths.

In Assam, it is already mandatory for other religions to register marriages with civil authorities.

Assam's state government, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Hindu nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), said the bill would be tabled during the next state assembly.

"Our basic intention is to stop child marriages," Himanta Biswa Sarma, chief minister of the northeastern state, told reporters Wednesday.

Sarma said the Assam Compulsory Registration of Muslim Marriages and Divorces Bill would not restrict religious rituals, but only ensure marriages and divorces were registered.

The bill will "provide safeguards and benefits... especially to women and prevent the menace of child marriages," he said.

Modi said this month he wanted to press ahead with a Uniform Civil Code (UCC) to standardise laws for personal matters across faiths and religious communities.