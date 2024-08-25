Ukraine has accused its Moscow-allied neighbour Belarus of "concentrating" troops on the countries' shared border and warned Minsk against "unfriendly actions", in a statement by Kiev's foreign ministry.

Sunday's statement came as Kiev mounts an incursion into Russia's Kursk region and as Russia continues its advance into eastern Ukraine.

Belarus had allowed Russian troops to use its territory as a launchpad for their February 2022 "special military operation" in Ukraine.

The statement said Ukrainian intelligence had recorded Belarus "concentrating a significant number of personnel... in the Gomel region near Ukraine's northern border under the guise of exercises."