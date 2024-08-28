WORLD
3 MIN READ
Doctor's rape, murder spark protests in India's West Bengal
Thousands of doctors, many of them on strike since the August 9 crime was discovered, marched in West Bengal state capital of Kolkata, demanding justice for the victim and better workplace safety for doctors.
Doctor's rape, murder spark protests in India's West Bengal
Student activists protest against the rape and murder of a resident doctor at a government hospital earlier this month, in Kolkata, India, Aug. 27, 2024. / Photo: AP
August 28, 2024

Thousands of protesters have blocked train tracks, halted buses and shouted slogans in India's state of West Bengal in the latest demonstration following the brutal rape and murder of a trainee doctor.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Hindu-nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which is in opposition in the eastern state, called for a 12-hour state-wide protest strike after police fired tear gas and water cannon to disperse a march on Tuesday.

Most of Wednesday's protesters were BJP workers, who also forced shops to shut, as authorities braced for more disruptions, with one police official saying 5,000 officers had been deployed to quell any violence.

Thousands of doctors, many of them on strike since the August 9 crime was discovered, marched in the state's capital of Kolkata, demanding justice for the victim and better workplace safety for doctors.

"If the state government had powers to make laws, I would have made a law in seven days that would mandate capital punishment in incidents of rape," Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee told a rally.

Banerjee, a staunch political foe of Modi who has promised swift justice, appealed to the striking doctors to return to work, expressing sympathy for victims of sexual violence and their families.

Many university students were among Tuesday's protesters, who had called for Banerjee's resignation over her handling of the rape and murder of the 31-year-old doctor in a government-run hospital in Kolkata.

Recommended

Indian President Droupadi Murmu said she was "dismayed and horrified" by the incident.

"No civilised society can allow daughters and sisters to be subjected to such atrocities," broadcaster CNN News 18 quoted Murmu, a constitutional figurehead, as telling news agency PTI in her first comments on the crime. "Enough is enough."

RelatedIt could have been me: Will doctor's rape and murder spark change in India?

The nationwide outrage unleashed by the attack was similar to that which followed the 2012 gang-rape of a 23-year-old student on a moving bus in New Delhi, but campaigners said tougher laws had not deterred sexual violence against women.

A police volunteer has been arrested for the crime and federal police have taken over its investigation.

RelatedPolice fire teargas at rally against rape, killing of doctor in India
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Saudi Arabia, Pakistan forge strategic defence deal
Bangladesh bars ousted leader Hasina, her family from voting in next elections
Trump returns to Britain. Here's what to expect from his state visit
By Sadiq S Bhat
Turkish Intelligence Chief Kalin meets Syrian President al Sharaa in Damascus
Major aid groups urge immediate action after UN says Israel committing 'genocide' in Gaza
Pakistan-India handshake dispute delays cricket game in UAE
Lebanon seizes 64 million captagon pills in major drug bust
Will India’s Russia bonhomie come at a cost? EU says yes
Over 2M sign petition against Duplomb law in France
UN concludes Israel committed genocide in Gaza. Can it help end the sufferings of Palestinians?
By Zeynep Conkar
Polish missile or Russian drone? Poland probes what hit house during airspace intrusion
India's Kerala battles deadly 'brain-eating disease'
EU proposes sanctions on Israel's trade, ministers and illegal settlers
Pakistan, Palestine sign MoU to foster cooperation in health sector
Israeli forces intrude into Syria as rights groups accuse Tel Aviv of war crimes
Jerry Greenfield scoops himself out of Ben & Jerry over Unilever's interference in social mission