The UN agency for Palestinian refugees (UNRWA) has said that it lost 212 of its staff members since the start of the Israeli onslaught on Gaza last October.

"212 UNRWA colleagues have been killed since the war on (Gaza) began," UNRWA said in a statement on its X account on Wednesday.

Despite the killings, the UN agency said, it "continues to deliver humanitarian assistance wherever possible and in the most difficult circumstances."

UNRWA stressed that the humanitarian operation in Gaza "has become one of the most challenging in the world for UN right now".

Until the end of July, UNRWA said it documented 464 incidents on its premises and people inside them across Gaza since October 7.

Related Palestinian paramedic tortured, threatened with rape by Israeli soldiers

UNRWA is the largest humanitarian organisation in Gaza and is considered the backbone of the humanitarian aid operations in the besieged Palestinian enclave.