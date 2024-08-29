WORLD
2 MIN READ
EU foreign policy chief wants bloc to sanction Israeli ministers
Josep Borrell says some Israeli ministers have been “proposing things that goes clearly against international law” and are an invitation to “commit war crimes.”
EU foreign policy chief wants bloc to sanction Israeli ministers
EU foreign ministers gathered in Brussels for an informal meeting to discuss global and regional topics including the war in Ukraine, and the situation in the Middle East. / Photo: AFP
August 29, 2024

The EU foreign policy chief has said he will ask the bloc’s foreign ministers to consider sanctions against Israeli ministers, who have been launching “unacceptable hate messages against Palestinians.”

Before attending the informal meeting of EU foreign ministers in Brussels, Josep Borrell told reporters on Thursday that he initiated the procedures.

He will ask the member states whether they would consider “including in our list of sanctions some Israeli ministers” who have been “proposing things that goes clearly against international law” and are an invitation to “commit war crimes.”

The EU should not have taboos to use its toolbox “to make humanitarian law respected.”

EU foreign ministers gathered in Brussels for an informal meeting to discuss global and regional topics including the war in Ukraine, and the situation in the Middle East.

Recommended

Israel has continued its brutal offensive on Gaza following a Hamas attack last October 7, despite a UN Security Council resolution calling for an immediate cease-fire.

The onslaught has resulted in more than 40,500 Palestinian deaths, mostly women and children, and over 93,700 injuries, according to local health authorities.

An ongoing blockade of Gaza has led to severe shortages of food, clean water and medicine, leaving much of the region in ruins.

Israel faces accusations of genocide at the International Court of Justice, which has ordered a halt to military operations in the southern city of Rafah, where over one million Palestinians had sought refuge before the area was invaded on May 6.

RelatedIsrael's 'genocidal' policies should not go unpunished: Belgian Deputy PM
SOURCE:AA
Explore
Bangladesh bars ousted leader Hasina, her family from voting in next elections
Trump returns to Britain. Here's what to expect from his state visit
By Sadiq S Bhat
Turkish Intelligence Chief Kalin meets Syrian President al Sharaa in Damascus
Major aid groups urge immediate action after UN says Israel committing 'genocide' in Gaza
Pakistan-India handshake dispute delays cricket game in UAE
Lebanon seizes 64 million captagon pills in major drug bust
Will India’s Russia bonhomie come at a cost? EU says yes
Over 2M sign petition against Duplomb law in France
UN concludes Israel committed genocide in Gaza. Can it help end the sufferings of Palestinians?
By Zeynep Conkar
Polish missile or Russian drone? Poland probes what hit house during airspace intrusion
India's Kerala battles deadly 'brain-eating disease'
EU proposes sanctions on Israel's trade, ministers and illegal settlers
Pakistan, Palestine sign MoU to foster cooperation in health sector
Israeli forces intrude into Syria as rights groups accuse Tel Aviv of war crimes
Jerry Greenfield scoops himself out of Ben & Jerry over Unilever's interference in social mission
Immigration only solution as Finland faces 'bleak' demographic outlook, says research firm