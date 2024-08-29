One of the handful of F-16 warplanes that Ukraine has received from its Western partners to help fight Russian aggression has crashed, Ukraine's Army General Staff has said.

The pilot died.

The fighter jet went down on Monday when Russia launched a major missile and drone barrage at Ukraine, a military statement posted on Facebook said on Thursday. Four of those Russian missiles were shot down by F-16s, the statement said.

The crash was the first reported loss of an F-16 in Ukraine, where they arrived at the end of last month. At least six of the warplanes are believed to have been delivered.

The Defence Ministry has opened an investigation into the crash.

Earlier on Thursday, Russia conducted a heavy aerial attack on Ukraine for the third time in four days, again launching missiles and scores of drones that mostly were intercepted, Ukraine's air force said.

Russian forces fired five missiles and 74 Shaheed drones at Ukrainian targets, an air force statement said. Air defences stopped two missiles and 60 drones, and 14 other drones presumably fell before reaching their target, it said.

Authorities in the capital, Kiev, said debris of destroyed drones fell in three districts of the city, causing minor damage to civilian infrastructure but no injuries.

