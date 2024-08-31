Saturday, August 31, 2024

2046 GMT — The UN Human Rights Office has called for an immediate halt to Israeli military raids in the Jenin refugee camp in the occupied West Bank, condemning the use of "unlawful force."

In a statement, the rights office criticised the Israeli forces' use of military weapons and tactics in the densely populated area, home to about 11,000 Palestinians.

The ongoing Israeli military assault in Jenin refugee camp and “adjacent parts of the city has led apparently to unlawful killings, insecurity for Palestinian residents and enormous destruction of the camp,” it said.

The UN reported that 12 Palestinians have been killed since the raid began on Wednesday, including five in air strikes and seven by live ammunition.

The statement also highlighted widespread destruction, including bulldozed roads and damaged infrastructure, leaving many families trapped without access to water and food.

2124 GMT — Israeli soldier killed during army offensive in Jenin, northern West Bank

One Israeli soldier was killed during a military offensive in the city of Jenin in the occupied northern West Bank, the army has said.

In a brief statement, the army said that Elkana Navon, 20, was killed during the ongoing raid in Jenin.

"The slain soldier, from Petah Tikva (central Israel), was a squad leader in Battalion 906,” the statement added.

The new fatality has brought the total number of Israeli soldiers killed since Oct. 7 to 705, including 339 in Gaza, according to the army.

1900 GMT — Houthis say they attacked ship off Yemen

Yemen's Houthis said they had attacked a merchant ship in the Gulf of Aden, as a multinational naval force said two missiles exploded near a Liberia-flagged vessel.

"The Yemeni Armed Forces carried out a military operation targeting the ship (GROTON) in the Gulf of Aden," Houthi spokesman Yahya Saree said in a televised statement.

He said the ship had been hit and that it was the second time it had been attacked after a similar incident on August 3.

The group has waged a campaign against international shipping passing through the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden in solidarity with Palestinians amid the Israeli war in Gaza.

1800 GMT — Al Azhar condemns deadly Israeli offensive in occupied West Bank

Egypt’s Al Azhar, one of the highest seats of Sunni Muslim learning, condemned the ongoing Israeli offensive in the West Bank, calling it an attempt to "completely" eliminate Palestine and “Judaise” all of its occupied territories.

In a statement, Al Azhar warned of an “Israeli plan being executed in the occupied Palestinian territories in the West Bank, aimed at seizing ownership, Judaising its landmarks, killing its Palestinian residents, and committing a new genocide, amidst unprecedented international collusion and UN inaction."

“We strongly condemn the Israeli aggression on West Bank cities, the destruction of a wide range of roads, facilities, and homes, the spilling of the blood of dozens, and the injury and arrest of hundreds," the statement said.

It also highlighted the dangers of this aggression on regional security and stability, calling on the international community and all active parties to "take responsibility for the horrendous and painful massacres committed by the Israeli killing machine against the people of Gaza, and what it is about to commit in the West Bank.”

1700 GMT — Israeli forces kill 2 Palestinians in Jenin refugee camp of West Bank

The Israeli army killed two Palestinians in the Jenin refugee camp in the northern occupied West Bank.

The Palestinian Red Crescent Society (PRCS) said in a statement that its crews “arrived at the location of the bodies of two martyrs in the Jenin camp, but the occupation forces prevented them from receiving the bodies and demanded that the paramedics leave.”

In a later statement, the PRCS said that Israeli forces “prevented the transfer of two injuries in Jenin camp to the hospital for the third time.”

1600 GMT — Israeli army blocks water supply to Jenin public hospital

The Israeli army blocked water trucks from reaching Jenin Government Hospital, potentially disrupting kidney dialysis services for patients.

According to the Palestinian news agency WAFA, Israeli forces stopped water tankers from the Jenin Civil Defense from reaching the hospital.

Dargham Zakarneh, director of the Jenin Civil Defense Center, said Israeli soldiers stationed at the hospital's gate blocked the water delivery.

Highlighting that the hospital's kidney dialysis department requires a daily 100 cubic meters of water to operate, he warned that blocking the trucks would bring dialysis services to a halt.

Wassim Bakr, the hospital's director, also said continued restrictions could lead to a suspension of dialysis services if the water supply remains blocked.

1500 GMT — Gaza launches polio vaccination campaign targeting children under 10

The Gaza Health Ministry has launched a polio vaccination campaign in southern Gaza, specifically targeting children under 10 years old.

The campaign began in Khan Younis, with the aim of vaccinating over 90 percent of children across all regions of Gaza by September 12.

The vaccination drive, which is being conducted in collaboration with the World Health Organization (WHO), UNICEF, and the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA), kicked off at Nasser Hospital following a joint press conference by the organisations.

Majdi Duhair, head of the technical committee overseeing the vaccination effort, stated that the campaign will first focus on central Gaza from September 1 to 4, followed by Khan Younis from September 5 to 9, and will conclude in Gaza City and the northern regions from September 9 to 12.

The campaign comes amid a severe humanitarian crisis in Gaza, where ongoing conflict and a blockade have led to critical shortages of food, clean water, and medical supplies. The deteriorating conditions have heightened concerns about potential outbreaks of diseases, including polio.

1230 GMT — Death toll nears 40,700 as Israel kills 89 more people in Gaza

The death toll in Gaza has risen to nearly 40,700 as Israeli forces killed 89 more Palestinians over the past two days, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry in the besieged enclave. The relentless Israeli onslaught has also left 94,060 others injured, according to the ministry.

“Israeli forces killed 89 people and injured 205 others in five ‘massacres’ against families in the last 48 hours,” the ministry said.

Many victims remain trapped under rubble, with rescuers unable to reach them due to the continued bombardment, the ministry said.

1225 GMT — Occupied West Bank city 'cut off from the world' as Israel raid drags on

Concrete slabs and sheet metal were piled high alongside streets in Jenin, as residents assessed the damage from Israel's latest West Bank raid even as explosions persisted nearby.

"We are cut off from the world", Taher al-Saadi said.

"The water is cut off. The electricity is cut off, the sewage system is no longer working. All the infrastructure is destroyed, we no longer have any services that work."

He added: "The bakeries are at a standstill. We can't find milk for the children."

1012 GMT — 14 Palestinians killed in Israeli attacks on central, south Gaza

At least 14 Palestinians were killed and several others injured in Israeli attacks targeting the central and southern Gaza.

Medical sources at the Al-Awda Hospital told Anadolu that nine Palestinians were killed and over 10 others injured in an Israeli attack targeting a house west of the Nuseirat camp in central Gaza.

Separately, the Palestinian Civil Defense in Gaza said five Palestinians were killed and 15 others injured as Israeli forces shelled a house in Khan Younis in southern Gaza.

1010 GMT — Israeli army storms Hebron, closes Ibrahimi Mosque amid heightened tensions

The Israeli army stormed the city of Hebron, shutting down the Ibrahimi Mosque and preventing worshippers from entering, according to eyewitnesses and local authorities.

Eyewitnesses told Anadolu that Israeli forces raided the Wadi al-Hariya neighborhood, searching several homes.

The incursion also targeted the Jabal Abu Rumman neighborhood, where soldiers and snipers were seen taking positions on rooftops of residential buildings, they added.

Sheikh Mutaz Abu Sneina, director of the Ibrahimi Mosque, reported that the mosque was closed at dawn on Saturday without prior notice. “The occupation forces closed the mosque from 4:00 a.m. without warning, preventing worshippers from entering,” Abu Sneina said.

0422 GMT — UN reports rise in humanitarian aid denials to Gaza by Israel