Australian cult rocker Nick Cave, known for his dark and stormy ballads, released his latest album, a record he describes as "the light flooding in" again after the death of two sons.

Cave's last albums were haunted by the tragedies. But that sadness has now given way to joy.

It was a new Nick Cave who on Thursday evening in London greeted an audience of journalists and a few fans to present the new record.

Still dandy in trademark dark suit and long brown hair, the singer-composer, known for the unsparing emotional intensity of his lyrics, appeared relaxed and even light-hearted.

Nick Cave said "Wild God", his 18th album with his band the Bad Seeds, was a "joyful record".

"Wild God is the sound of the curtain drawn back and the light flooding in, a light that at times feels almost overwhelming. There is hope. Wonder too," he said.

The 66-year-old Australian, has a 40-plus year career behind him filling concert halls but has never become mainstream.

One of his biggest hits was the macabre "Where the Wild Roses Grow" with Australian pop star Kylie Minogue in 1995.

More recently, the disturbing "Red Right Hand" was chosen as the theme song for the series Peaky Blinders, about Birmingham gangsters.

The music on the new album is intense, softened by choirs. Tracks that he particularly likes include "Frogs" and "Conversion".

Double tragedy

It's a notable shift from his last album with the Bad Seeds, "Ghosteen" (2019).

That record was imbued with the memory of his son Arthur, 15.

The teenager died in 2015 in a cliff fall in Brighton on England's south coast after taking LSD for the first time.

In 2022, Cave also lost another son, 31-year-old Jethro Lazenby, whose cause of death has not been made public.

Cave has shared his grief with his fans in songs and at concerts.