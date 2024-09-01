WORLD
No Racism: FIFA introduces crossed arms gesture to combat abuse in matches
September 1, 2024

FIFA has introduced a "crossed arms" gesture to help fight racism during football matches.

"Following its unanimous approval at the 74th FIFA Congress in Bangkok, Thailand, on 17 May 2024, a global crossed arms gesture to signal racist abuse will become part of football protocol when implemented at the FIFA Under-20 Women’s World Cup Colombia 2024," FIFA said in a statement on Friday.

The world football's governing body said that the "No Racism" gesture that will empower football individuals such as players, referees, and team officials will be "implemented as part of the existing three-step procedure" at the tournament that is set to begin on Saturday.

"By crossing their hands at the wrists, players will be able to signal directly to the referee that they are being targeted by racist abuse, prompting the referee to start the three-step procedure. With the first step, the match will be stopped. If the abuse continues, the match will be suspended, with the players and match officials exiting the field of play. In the event the incident does not cease, in the third step, the match will be abandoned," FIFA added.

Within the scope of its zero-tolerance policy against discrimination, FIFA said that its “No Racism” gesture will be applied at all FIFA competitions.

"Fighting racism is something we all need to stand up and do together," FIFA President Gianni Infantino said.

"Implementing the ‘No Racism’ gesture at the FIFA Under-20 Women’s World Cup 2024 in Colombia is a key first step to empowering players throughout the world. Now enshrined in the three-step procedure, we look forward to seeing this rolled out all over the world to maximum effect," Infantino said, adding that all 211 FIFA members unanimously supported it at the FIFA Congress.

Taking action against racism

Infantino thanked the FIFA members for their "determination and efforts" in the fight against racism in football.

"We must all work with governments and police authorities to bring consequences for those who threaten to ruin our sport with racism. Now we are taking resolute and unequivocal action," he added.

FIFA has been fighting racial abuse and discrimination in world football for years.

It previously launched the "No Discrimination" campaign at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar to raise awareness, educate people and take action against all forms of discrimination in the game.

As part of this campaign, "powerful and unequivocal messages" were shown on the stadiums' big screens and advertising boards near the pitch.

