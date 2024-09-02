Monday, September 2, 2024

1705 GMT — A senior Hamas leader said that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's new conditions, which did not exist previously, demonstrated that he has no desire to reach a ceasefire agreement in Gaza that allows for a prisoner swap deal.

"What became clear to all parties following the negotiations is that the occupation (Israeli government) led by Netanyahu doesn't want to reach a deal," Hussam Badran, responsible for the group's national relations file, told Anadolu.

He added that "whenever there is a kind of proposal or consensus between us and the mediators, we find that Netanyahu is putting new conditions that didn't exist in the past."

Earlier, United States President Joe Biden said he does not believe Netanyahu is doing enough to secure a captive swap deal with Hamas.

Badran noted that Israel's recent decision not to withdraw from the Gaza-Egypt border area, known as the Philadelphi Corridor, "totally contradicts with all of the proposals and papers that was previously negotiated."

1834 GMT — Netanyahu pushes back against new pressure over Gaza deal

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has pushed back against a new wave of pressure to reach a ceasefire deal in Gaza after hundreds of thousands of Israelis protested and went on strike and Biden said he needed to do more after nearly 11 months of fighting.

In his first public address since the mass protests showed many Israelis' furious response to the discovery of six more dead hostages, Netanyahu said he will continue to insist on a demand that has emerged as a major sticking point in talks — continued Israeli control of the Philadelphi corridor, a narrow band along Gaza's border with Egypt where Israel contends Hamas smuggles weapons into Gaza.

Egypt and Hamas deny it.

Netanyahu called the corridor vital to ensuring Hamas cannot rearm via tunnels. "This is the oxygen of Hamas," he said. And he added: "No one is more committed to freeing the hostages than me. But no one will preach to me."

1831 GMT — Rescue mission for ship off Yemen 'about to begin': EU naval mission

A rescue mission for an oil tanker still ablaze after being attacked by Houthi rebels off the coast of Yemen last month, is about to begin, the European Union's Red Sea naval mission said.

The Greek-flagged oil tanker Sounion was hit by the Houthis off the coast of Hudaida on August 21 while carrying 150,000 metric tonnes of crude oil.

The Houthi rebels said they had booby-trapped and detonated charges on the ship. The EU's Aspides mission said an operation involving private companies was "about to start" to salvage the vessel.

The naval force "will provide protection to the tug boats, that will deal with the salvage operation and facilitate their efforts to prevent an environmental disaster," it announced on X.

1823 GMT — Switzerland condemns killing of 6 captives in Gaza

Switzerland denounced the killing of six Israeli hostages whose bodies were recently found in Gaza, where Israel has continued its onslaught since last October.

"Switzerland strongly condemns the execution of the 6 Israeli hostages found in the Gaza Strip," the Foreign Ministry said on X.

It called for an agreement between all parties on an immediate cease-fire and the unconditional release of the hostages.

1739 GMT — China calls for ‘fully’ implementing UN resolutions on Gaza ceasefire

China called for "fully" implementing United Nations resolutions on the Gaza ceasefire that would create conditions for the early release of hostages.

"The pressing imperative is to fully implement relevant UN Security Council resolutions, bring about an immediate ceasefire, and create conditions for the early release of those held captive," said Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning at a regular news conference.

'China expresses deep regret for the death of the six (Israeli) captives," the official added. She said China will continue to collaborate with the international community "to play a constructive role" in efforts to de-escalate tensions.

1612 GMT— UK partially halts arms exports to Israel over int'l law concern

Britain said it would suspend some arms exports to Israel, citing a "clear risk" that they could be used in a serious breach of international humanitarian law.

The announcement follows a review by the foreign ministry into arms sales given concerns about Israel's conduct in its war against Hamas in Gaza.

Foreign Secretary David Lammy told parliament that the UK would suspend 30 out of 350 arms export licences to Israel. He said the partial ban covered items "which could be used in the current conflict in Gaza", including fighter aircraft, helicopters and drones.

The ban does not include parts for the F-35 fighter jets, Lammy added.

The foreign minister announced a review looking at the arms sales shortly after Labour swept to power in a landslide general election victory over the Conservatives in July.

1618 GMT — Biden, Harris discuss 'next steps' in hostage release efforts

United States President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris met with US negotiators of the Gaza ceasefire and hostage release deal at the White House, during which they discussed the "next steps" in the ongoing efforts, said a statement.

The meeting at the White House Situation Room came after following recovery of the bodies of American Hersh Goldberg-Polin and five other hostages in Gaza, which prompted protests against the Netanyahu government this weekend.

In the statement, the presidential mansion said Biden "expressed his devastation and outrage at the murder, and reaffirmed the importance of holding Hamas’s leaders accountable".

According to the statement, Biden and Harris received an update from the American negotiation team "on the status of the bridging proposal" outlined by the US, Qatar, and Egypt.

1551 GMT — Israel won't withdraw from Gaza-Egypt corridor: Netanyahu

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu renewed his refusal to withdraw from the Philadelphi Corridor on the border between Gaza and Egypt.

"If we withdraw, we won’t [be able to] return there — not for 42 days and not for 42 years," he said during a cabinet meeting as cited by Israeli Channel 12.

The premier was referring to the first 42-day phase of a proposed Gaza ceasefire and prisoner swap deal with Hamas. Netanyahu claimed that the Philadelphi Corridor, a demilitarised area on the border between Gaza and Egypt, is a "lifeline" for Hamas.

"We have to stay on the Philadelphi Corridor, it is essential for Israel’s security," he said.

1542 GMT — Ex-Labour leader Corbyn forms parliamentary alliance with 4 independent pro-Gaza MPs

Former Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn announced the formation of an official parliamentary alliance with four independent MPs, all of whom were elected on pro-Gaza platforms.

The newly formed group, which will not operate as a formal political party, seeks to amplify its influence in the parliament by working collectively on key issues such as austerity, social welfare, and arms sales to Israel.

The alliance includes MPs Shockat Adam, Ayoub Khan, Adnan Hussain, and Iqbal Mohamed, alongside Corbyn, who was re-elected as an independent MP for Islington North after being barred from standing as a Labour candidate in the last general election.

With five members, the group now equals the parliamentary presence of both Reform UK and the Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) and surpasses the Green Party and Plaid Cymru, each of which has four MPs.

In a joint statement, the MPs emphasised their commitment to providing hope in what they described as "a parliament of despair."

1454 GMT — Israeli strike kills two in southern Lebanon: health ministry

An Israeli strike on a vehicle in south Lebanon killed two people, the health ministry said, nearly 11 months after increased violence between the Hezbollah movement and Israel.

The United Nations Force in Lebanon said one of those killed worked for a cleaning company contracted by UNIFIL.

Hezbollah has exchanged near-daily cross-border fire with Israeli forces since the Palestinian resistance group Hamas attacked Israel on October 7.

"The Israeli enemy's strike targeting a car in Naqura left two dead," the health ministry said.

A spokesperson for UNIFIL said "a vehicle driven by an employee of a cleaning company was targeted by a strike on the Tyre-Naqura road," adding that the company was contracted to the peacekeeping force.

1326 GMT — Netanyahu not doing enough to secure prisoner swap deal: Biden

US President Biden has said that a final deal for the release of captives held by the Palestinian resistance group Hamas in Gaza was very close but that he did not think Israeli Prime Benjamin Netanyahu was doing enough to secure such an agreement.

1316 GMT — Ireland reiterates 'urgent need' for ceasefire in Gaza, restrain in Middle East

Irish Foreign Minister Micheal Martin urged restraint in the Middle East, calling for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza.

During a phone call with his Iranian counterpart Abbas Araghchi, Martin underlined the importance of restraint "on all sides at this time,” according to a statement by the Irish Foreign Ministry.

"I noted Iran's responsibility in this respect, urged it to use its influence positively, and restated the urgent need for a ceasefire in Gaza and across the region," said Martin.

1258 GMT — Israel court orders end to strike pushing for Gaza hostage deal