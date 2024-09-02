WORLD
Russia pounds Kiev with cruise and ballistic missiles: Ukrainian military
The strikes come exactly a week after Moscow launched more than 200 missiles and drones on Ukraine in what Kiev called the war's "most massive" attack.
A Russian cruise missile shot down by Ukrainian Air Defence Forces is seen in the backyard of a private house in Kiev region, Ukraine. / Photo: Reuters
September 2, 2024

Russia has pounded Ukraine's capital of Kiev with missiles, while falling debris from the downed weapons injured at least two people, sparking fires and damaging homes and infrastructure, officials said.

Early on Monday, Ukraine's air defence units destroyed more than 10 cruise missiles and nearly 10 ballistic missiles, the city's military administration said on the Telegram messaging app.

Air raid alerts went out across Ukraine for nearly two hours before the air force declared the skies clear at 0330 GMT. Neighbouring NATO member Poland activated Polish and allied aircraft to keep its airspace safe during the attacks.

A boiler house at a Kiev water plant was partially damaged as was the entrance to a metro station doubling as a bomb shelter in the Svyatoshynksyi district, Kiev's Mayor Vitali Klitschko said on Telegram, though the station still operates.

The district is home to a cluster of universities and schools.

The attack injured at least two people, Klitschko said. Cars were set ablaze across the city as well as a non-residential building in the Shevchenkivskyi district, he added.

Emergency services also went to the districts of Svyatoshynksyi, Holosiivskyi, and Solomyanskyi, where debris fell from destroyed missiles, Klitschko added.

Solomyanskyi is home to a major train station and Kiev's main airport. The historic neighbourhood of Svyatoshynksyi is on the city's western edge, while Holosiivskyi is in its southwest.

Witnesses in Kiev heard a series of loud explosions in what sounded like the work of air defence units, some in the central area.

The attack came exactly a week after Moscow launched more than 200 missiles and drones on Ukraine, killing seven people and striking energy facilities nationwide in what Kiev called the war's "most massive" attack.

