United States has seized a planes used by Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro in the Dominican Republic and flew it to Florida, a move condemned by the South American leader as "piracy" but which Washington said was necessary due to sanction violations.

United States officials moved to take the aircraft, a Dassault Falcon 900EX private jet used by Maduro and members of his government, with the Justice Department saying the plane was "illegally purchased."

"The Justice Department seized an aircraft we allege was illegally purchased for $13 million through a shell company and smuggled out of the United States," Attorney General Merrick Garland said in a statement.

The foreign ministry in Caracas issued a statement later on Monday denouncing the seizure.

"Once again, the authorities of the United States of America are engaged in a criminal practice that cannot be described as anything other than piracy," the statement read.

Aircraft tracking site Flightradar24 showed that the jet flew from Santo Domingo to Fort Lauderdale on Monday morning.