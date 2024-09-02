WORLD
Venezuela denounces US plane seizure as 'piracy'
In a dramatic escalation, the United States seized a plane used by President Nicolas Maduro in Dominican Republic and flew it to Florida.
Venezuelan foreign ministry has released a statement condemning the seizure of the plane by US authorities. / Photo: AFP
September 2, 2024

United States has seized a planes used by Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro in the Dominican Republic and flew it to Florida, a move condemned by the South American leader as "piracy" but which Washington said was necessary due to sanction violations.

United States officials moved to take the aircraft, a Dassault Falcon 900EX private jet used by Maduro and members of his government, with the Justice Department saying the plane was "illegally purchased."

"The Justice Department seized an aircraft we allege was illegally purchased for $13 million through a shell company and smuggled out of the United States," Attorney General Merrick Garland said in a statement.

The foreign ministry in Caracas issued a statement later on Monday denouncing the seizure.

"Once again, the authorities of the United States of America are engaged in a criminal practice that cannot be described as anything other than piracy," the statement read.

Aircraft tracking site Flightradar24 showed that the jet flew from Santo Domingo to Fort Lauderdale on Monday morning.

The Dominican Republic said it did not participate in the US probe into the jet.

"Neither the Dominican government nor the public prosecutor's office participated in the United States' investigation process," Dominican Foreign Affairs Minister Roberto Alvarez told reporters, adding that the aircraft "was in Dominican territory for maintenance purposes."

Disputed victory claim

Anthony Salisbury, special agent in charge at the Homeland Security Investigations Miami office, said "this plane was predominantly utilised by Nicolas Maduro on numerous state visits."

Maduro was declared the winner of the July 28 election.

Since 2005, Washington has imposed sanctions on Venezuela that target individuals and entities.

SOURCE:AFP
