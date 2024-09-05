Jordan has warned that any attempt by Israel to displace Palestinians to Jordanian territory would be considered a "declaration of war."

The warning came on Thursday during a news conference by Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi with his German counterpart, Annalena Baerbock, who is currently visiting Jordan as part of a regional tour.

Safadi said Jordan is preparing a legal file on Israeli incursions into holy sites in occupied Jerusalem, though he did not specify to which entity this file would be submitted.

He urged the international community to act before the situation ignites in the occupied West Bank and the region.

Safadi said: "Israel is waging another war," in reference to Israel's escalation in the occupied West Bank.

"(Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin) Netanyahu and his government are pushing towards an explosion of the situation in the entire region.”

"Israeli actions on the ground have killed all opportunities for achieving a just peace," according to Safadi, who said that "stopping the aggression on Gaza and the escalation in the (occupied) West Bank" is "the first step to prevent the situation in the region from worsening further."