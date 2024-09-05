Before October 7 of last year, it looked like Israel's next all-out war on Palestinians was set to occur in the occupied West Bank, not Gaza.

In the final hours before news of the Hamas-led offensive on Israel broke, media was reporting on violence in the occupied West Bank, including an Israeli settler attack that left one 19-year-old dead and injured over 70 Palestinians in the town of Huwara.

In fact, 2023 had already become the deadliest year since 2005 for occupied West Bank Palestinians due to attacks from the Israeli military and armed settlers.

Last week, Israel showed that it is not yet done with the occupied territory, and continues to push the West Bank to levels of violence and destruction unparalleled in the last 20 years. Israel launched its latest operation, cynically named "Summer Camps," on August 28 in the northern part of the territory. It is Israel's largest-scale incursion into the occupied West Bank since 2002.

Israeli government officials said this military operation is in response to October 7. But the reality is that Israel's attacks on the occupied West Bank and its ongoing genocidal war on Gaza have the same objective: waging military attacks against resistance forces to justify a decades-long project of ethnic cleansing and mass expulsion.

Israel's attacks, annexation schemes, and rhetoric from officials indicating intent to ethnically cleanse the occupied West Bank have intensified in recent years. Throughout its ongoing genocide in Gaza, Israel has routinely assassinated, injured, tortured, and mass arrested West Bank Palestinians (including children), raided cities and towns, and demolished homes.

What should become clear through this episode is that, while Israel manages each war front differently, its goals in the occupied West Bank and Gaza are exactly the same.

War front intensifies

Israel's latest attack on the occupied West Bank includes air strikes, opening fire on Palestinians, attacks on journalists, assassinations, home demolitions, and the destruction of infrastructure and roads. The northern areas are now on the verge of humanitarian catastrophe.

For the past week, the city of Jenin has been under siege. Israel has cut off its water and electricity, affecting most residents. Palestinians are also now reporting food and medicine shortages.

About 70 percent of Jenin's roads have been destroyed by Israeli bulldozers. Tulkarem and its Nour Shams Refugee Camp was hit by an Israeli airstrike that killed four Palestinians, including two children. In Tulkarem, the Israeli military blocked off and destroyed roads; damaged electric, water, and sewage infrastructure; and raided and demolished homes. In Tubas and the nearby Al-Far'a Refugee Camp, Israel launched drone strikes and raids.

Israel has also intensified a crackdown on other parts of the occupied West Bank. Hebron has been besieged by Israeli forces, who also raided the Jalazone Refugee Camp near Ramallah, as well as Bethlehem, Nablus, and Qalqilya.

Israel's genocide in Gaza is a war on Palestine and all Palestinians.

Operation "Summer Camps" does not mark the opening of a new war front, but rather, the intensification of a war on the territory that began after Oct. 7. In the last 11 months, Israel has killed over 600 Palestinians in the West Bank. Additionally, Israel arrested nearly 10,000 Palestinians, of which, more than 60 are journalists and 640 are children, many of whom were subjected to torture and abuse.

The arrest and torture of Palestinian children in Israeli military prisons is not a new practice. According to Defense for Children International, Israel has arrested 13,000 Palestinian children since 2000.

The UN Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights reported that 159 of these deaths in the West Bank were due to Israeli airstrikes, 11 were due to settler attacks, and 8 were due to joint attacks waged by settlers and the Israeli military. At the start of its war on Gaza, National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir distributed arms to thousands of settlers, and in those final months of 2023, there were 535 recorded settler attacks in the occupied West Bank.

While some might dismiss a far-right official like Ben-Gvir as a fringe element, state and settler convergence is a more widespread phenomenon than Israeli officials would like to admit. Further, this coordination over recent years points to Israel's ultimate goal in the occupied West Bank.

Ethnic cleansing

Contrary to Israeli claims, its West Bank operation is not a response to increased Palestinian armed resistance in the territory, but rather, it is an acceleration of its decades-long project of expansionism, ethnic cleansing, and annexation.