The Israeli military has withdrawn from the northern occupied West Bank cities of Jenin, Tulkarem and their refugee camps, following 10 days of incursion and assaults, killing 36 Palestinians and injuring dozens more.

Witnesses told Anadolu Agency that the Israeli forces pulled out of Tulkarem and its refugee camp after having withdrawn from Jenin and its camp just hours earlier.

They said that there is significant destruction to infrastructure and homes in the city.

The Israeli army had re-entered Tulkarem early on Monday, after initially pulling out on the evening of August 29, following a 48-hour-long military offensive.

Earlier on Friday, Israeli forces also withdrew from the city of Jenin and its refugee camp after 10 days of strikes that killed and wounded dozens of people, leaving behind significant ruin, according to the official Palestinian news agency Wafa.

Jenin residents voiced fears that the Israeli military would return to the city and the camp to launch further attacks after withdrawing and positioning at the surrounding military checkpoints, as has occurred repeatedly in the past.

Infrastructure destroyed