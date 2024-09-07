WORLD
3 MIN READ
130 Indian migrants who entered Panama via Darien Gap deported to New Delhi
Panama deports Indian migrants to New Delhi over "irregular migration" — part of repatriation deal it has signed with United States to curb illegal migration in Central America.
130 Indian migrants who entered Panama via Darien Gap deported to New Delhi
Darien Gap, spanning Colombia and Panama, has become a crucial route for migrants journeying overland from South America through Central America and Mexico to reach the United States / Photo: TRT World
September 7, 2024

Panama has deported 130 Indian irregular migrants who had entered the country via the inhospitable Darien jungle, under a repatriation deal signed with the United States in July.

This was the first such expulsion outside of the Americas under the deal, and the fourth in total.

Washington pledged $6 million for migrant repatriations from the Central American nation in the hopes of reducing irregular crossings at its own southern border.

Panama's director of migration, Roger Mojica, told reporters on Friday the Indians were deported on a charter flight to New Delhi for "irregular migration."

At the same press conference, US Security Attache for Central America Marlen Pineiro said Washington was "very grateful to the government of Panama for all this support," adding that: "Irregular migration cannot continue."

RelatedAustralia to limit new foreign students in migration crackdown

Notoriously dangerous region

Recommended

The Darien Gap between Colombia and Panama has become a key corridor for migrants traveling overland from South America through Central America and Mexico to the United States.

Despite the dangers, including attacks by criminal gangs, more than half a million undocumented migrants — mostly Venezuelans — crossed the Darien last year.

Transit countries such as Panama and Mexico have come under increased pressure from Washington to tackle the highly contentious migration issue in a US election year.

The July deal makes provision for a first phase of deporting migrants with a criminal record, but could see the repatriation of any person entering Panama through the notoriously dangerous and rugged Darien Gap region.

It was signed the same day that Panamanian President Jose Raul Mulino took office, after a campaign in which he pledged to crack down on Darien Gap crossings.

With Friday's deportation, Panama has expelled 219 migrants in two weeks.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Turkish Intelligence Chief Kalin meets Syrian President al Sharaa in Damascus
Major aid groups urge immediate action after UN says Israel committing 'genocide' in Gaza
Pakistan-India handshake dispute delays cricket game in UAE
Lebanon seizes 64 million captagon pills in major drug bust
Will India’s Russia bonhomie come at a cost? EU says yes
Over 2M sign petition against Duplomb law in France
UN concludes Israel committed genocide in Gaza. Can it help end the sufferings of Palestinians?
By Zeynep Conkar
Polish missile or Russian drone? Poland probes what hit house during airspace intrusion
India's Kerala battles deadly 'brain-eating disease'
EU proposes sanctions on Israel's trade, ministers and illegal settlers
Pakistan, Palestine sign MoU to foster cooperation in health sector
Israeli forces intrude into Syria as rights groups accuse Tel Aviv of war crimes
Jerry Greenfield scoops himself out of Ben & Jerry over Unilever's interference in social mission
Immigration only solution as Finland faces 'bleak' demographic outlook, says research firm
Nepal mourns victims of uprising that brought down government
Russian drones target railway line, Ukraine hits nuclear plant under Moscow's control